20-year-old Ogbene completes move from Limerick to Championship side Brentford

20-YEAR-OLD Limerick FC player Chiedozie Ogbene has completed his move to English championship side Brentford on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Ogbene had been on trial with Brentford earlier this month and makes the switch a year after joining Limerick from Cork City. He made 32 appearances for Limerick last season as they finished 7th in the Premier Division and netted eight times.

OGBENE: #LimerickFC can confirm that Chiedozie Ogbene has joined English Championship club @BrentfordFC, for an undisclosed fee.



The 20-year-old enjoyed a fantastic first season on Shannonside in 2017, being a key figure in preserving our Premier Division status.

Ogbene had made his breakthrough with Cork City at the close of the 2015 season and went on to feature during their 2016 campaign, coming off the bench in their FAI Cup final win that year against Dundalk.

“We have been monitoring Chiedozie for quite a while and we like what he can bring,” remarked Brentford manager Dean Smith.

“He came over to train with us and we could see that his personality and character ticked all the boxes for us. We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops.”

Brentford already have an Irish influence in captain John Egan and midfielder Alan Judge, who made his comeback recently after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a serious leg injury.

Brentford are currently 10th in the Championship, five points outside the play-off places. They travel to face second-placed Derby next Saturday.

