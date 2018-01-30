  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
20-year-old Ogbene completes move from Limerick to Championship side Brentford

The former Cork City player has been signed for an undisclosed fee.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 10:31 AM
12 hours ago 7,203 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3823751

20-YEAR-OLD Limerick FC player Chiedozie Ogbene has completed his move to English championship side Brentford on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ogbene had been on trial with Brentford earlier this month and makes the switch a year after joining Limerick from Cork City. He made 32 appearances for Limerick last season as they finished 7th in the Premier Division and netted eight times.

Ogbene had made his breakthrough with Cork City at the close of the 2015 season and went on to feature during their 2016 campaign, coming off the bench in their FAI Cup final win that year against Dundalk.

“We have been monitoring Chiedozie for quite a while and we like what he can bring,” remarked Brentford manager Dean Smith.

“He came over to train with us and we could see that his personality and character ticked all the boxes for us. We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops.”

Brentford already have an Irish influence in captain John Egan and midfielder Alan Judge, who made his comeback recently after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a serious leg injury.

Brentford are currently 10th in the Championship, five points outside the play-off places. They travel to face second-placed Derby next Saturday.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Chelsea youngster joins Celtic on loan until 2019

Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you’re ‘world class’

