Mona McSharry secures 100m Breaststroke silver at meet in Rome

IRELAND’S MONA MCSHARRY has secured a silver medal at the prestigious Sette Colli meet in Rome, Italy.

On the opening night of racing at the Foro Italico complex, McSharry finished second in the 100m Breaststroke final in 1:06.30.

The Olympic medallist touched just behind Italian winner Benedetta Pilato (1:05.85), having progressed as the top seed from the morning heats in 1:06.53.

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McSharry is part of a 24-strong Irish team in action as part of final preparations for this summer’s Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Tom Fannon missed out on the podium by five hundredths of a second, finishing fourth in the 50m Freestyle final in a season’s best time of 21.95.

Danielle Hill placed eighth in the 50m Backstroke final in 28.72.

In the ‘B’ finals, John Shortt was first home in the 50m Backstroke in 25.23 seconds, while Lottie Cullen was second in the women’s edition in 29.07.

Daniel Wiffen (400m Freestyle – 3:50.52), Ellen Walshe (200m Freestyle – 1:59.18) and Ellie McCartney (100m Breaststroke – 1:08.19) were also runners-up in their respective events.

Elsewhere, Cathal Doyle ran a season’s best time in the 1500m at the Boris Hanžeković Memorial meet in Zagreb, Croatia. Doyle finished 10th in 3:33.79, as he targets automatic qualification (3:33.50) for August’s European Championships in Birmingham.

Mark English was ninth in the 800m in 1:45.70, while Emma Moore finished sixth in her race in the women’s equivalent, clocking 2:03.06.

Benjamin Richardson, the South Africa sprint star who is switching allegiances to Ireland, was entered in the 200m but did not start.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Diamond League is due to go ahead despite concerns about extreme heat in Paris, France. Sharlene Mawdsley is due to make her debut at the event over 400m.