  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Brom have reportedly rejected a bid for James McClean

Championship club Derby County are hopeful of taking the Ireland winger on loan.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 3:33 PM
7 hours ago 6,895 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3824514
McClean (pictured here alongside Exeter City's Pierce Sweeney) has been with the Baggies since 2015.
Image: Simon Galloway
McClean (pictured here alongside Exeter City's Pierce Sweeney) has been with the Baggies since 2015.
McClean (pictured here alongside Exeter City's Pierce Sweeney) has been with the Baggies since 2015.
Image: Simon Galloway

WITH THE JANUARY transfer window closing at 11pm tomorrow night, countless clubs will spend the next 30-plus hours scrambling to get deals over the line.

There doesnâ€™t appear to be many Ireland internationals involved in possible moves, but Sky Sports are reporting this afternoon that West Brom have turned down a bid for James McClean.

Championship club Derby County are believed to be keen on bringing in the 28-year-old winger on loan to help their promotion push, with Rams manager Gary Rowett said to be a fan.

Derry native McClean has made 23 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions this season, but only eight of those have come as a starter.

James McClean McClean in action for Ireland last November. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Despite that, West Brom boss Alan Pardew is keen to keep hold of him so the switch looks unlikely.

Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table, they have already added striker Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool and Egyptian defender Ali Gabr of Zamalek (both on loan) this week in an effort to beat the drop.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Liverpool owners criticised over Coutinho sale: â€˜Fans donâ€™t care about bank balances, they care about winningâ€™

Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â‚¬57m
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's Â£23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow
SIX NATIONS
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Smiling assassin Stockdale relishing more and more time on the big stage
Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie