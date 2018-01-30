West Brom have reportedly rejected a bid for James McClean

McClean (pictured here alongside Exeter City's Pierce Sweeney) has been with the Baggies since 2015.

McClean (pictured here alongside Exeter City's Pierce Sweeney) has been with the Baggies since 2015.

WITH THE JANUARY transfer window closing at 11pm tomorrow night, countless clubs will spend the next 30-plus hours scrambling to get deals over the line.

There doesnâ€™t appear to be many Ireland internationals involved in possible moves, but Sky Sports are reporting this afternoon that West Brom have turned down a bid for James McClean.

Championship club Derby County are believed to be keen on bringing in the 28-year-old winger on loan to help their promotion push, with Rams manager Gary Rowett said to be a fan.

Derry native McClean has made 23 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions this season, but only eight of those have come as a starter.

McClean in action for Ireland last November. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Despite that, West Brom boss Alan Pardew is keen to keep hold of him so the switch looks unlikely.

Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table, they have already added striker Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool and Egyptian defender Ali Gabr of Zamalek (both on loan) this week in an effort to beat the drop.

