'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'

BAYERN MUNICH COACH Jupp Heynckes has described Kevin De Bruyne as “the outstanding player in Europe”, saying he would give the shirt off his back for the Manchester City star.

Attacking midfielder De Bruyne has been in scintillating form for runaway Premier League leaders City this season, the Belgium international scoring six goals and providing nine assists in the top flight.

De Bruyne has insisted he has no desire to leave City and, given the recent signings of Neymar for €220million and Philippe Coutinho for a fee that could rise to £142m (€159.5m) by Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively, it would likely take an eye-watering offer to prize him from the Etihad Stadium.

Asked by Kicker if Bundesliga leaders Bayern were in need of a “super transfer” of over €50m, Heynckes – who took over from Carlo Ancelotti until the end of the season – replied: “What does super transfer mean?

“Paul Pogba cost Manchester United €105million. Does he play like this? Many alleged top players can and have still to learn. Bayern have to go their way with [Niklas] Sule, [Joshua] Kimmich, [Corentin] Tolisso or [Kingsley] Coman.

“For sure there has to come a player again for €40million or €50million, but today for €50million you don’t get a finished player.

“For example Kevin De Bruyne. He did not play this well last season, but for him I would give the shirt off my back. On this position you need such a player. De Bruyne is clearly the outstanding player in Europe at the moment.”

