Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
'It doesn't mean much unless you're going out in the Aviva': Mixed emotions for Morris after 40 yard wonder-goal

Ian Morris scored a stunning 40 yard goal for Bohemians in their FAI Cup semi-final replay on Monday.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 1:21 PM
34 minutes ago 949 Views 1 Comment
Bohemians' Ian Morris dejected after the final whistle at Turners Cross.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Bohemians' Ian Morris dejected after the final whistle at Turners Cross.
Bohemians' Ian Morris dejected after the final whistle at Turners Cross.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WERE MIXED emotions for Bohemians midfielder Ian Morris on Monday night, with the player’s incredible 40-yard strike against Cork City proving to be in vain as his side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their FAI Cup semi-final replay against Cork City.

Morris halved the deficit in the tie after goals from Graham Cummins and Karl Sheppard gave the cup holders a 2-0 lead heading into half-time at Turner’s Cross.

Deployed as a centre back on the night due to the absence of Dan Byrne, Morris took possession marginally inside his own half before executing a stunning long-range effort which beat Mark McNulty, hitting the crossbar and finding the back of the net.

The goal has since went viral, being viewed over 700,000 times on Twitter alone. But Morris admitted that the strike had come on a night of heartbreak for Gypsies players and supporters.

Delighted to get the goal,” he said after full-time. “But it doesn’t mean much when you’re not going out in the Aviva. 

“It was nice to [watch] it again there, but it won’t be in my thoughts for a couple of days yet. I’ve no idea how far out I was, I thought I was in and around the centre circle, 30 yards maybe.

“It opened up to me. [The ball] came across, I took a touch and I just thought ‘why not?’. As soon as I hit it, I thought ‘that’s got a chance, that’s going in’. Thankfully the linesman on the end line was in the right place [to spot it].”

Ian Morris celebrates scoring Morris celebrates his strike on Monday night against Cork City. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians and Cork City players alike did not initially realise the ball had crossed the line. Morris’ effort hit the back of the net before coming straight back out, with team-mate Dinny Corcoran attempting a follow-up strike immediately after as both sets of teams played on.

I had a little jump thinking it was in, and then obviously it played on for another couple of seconds,” said the 31-year-old. “So I had a little comedown, but then saw Neil Doyle the referee give the goal.

“It is what it is, but I’m devastated. I’ve been feeling for a long time that we were going to get to the Aviva. Unfortunately we were pipped at the final hurdle.”

The former Leeds United and Blackpool player said that the goal “was definitely in his top five”, but admitted that Bohemians were dejected at exiting the FAI Cup having come so close to making it to the Aviva Stadium for the very first time.

“We’re absoutely gutted. Tonight in the first half they bombarded us early. We had to compete a lot, we didn’t pass the ball as well as we could have.

“But then we came out in the second half and I think we showed everyone the form we have been playing in in recent weeks.

“I fancied us towards the end, I did think we were going to get the equaliser. But sure it wasn’t to be. Everyone in the club is gutted tonight.” 

