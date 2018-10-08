This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
What a strike! Bohemians centre back scores goal-of-the-season contender from 40 yards

Bohemians director of football Ian Morris scored a mighty effort on Monday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 8 Oct 2018, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,626 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4275123

Ian Morris celebrates scoring Ian Morris celebrates scoring for Bohemians on Monday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOHEMIANS’ IAN MORRIS scored a goal-of-the-season contender at Turner’s Cross against Cork City in their FAI Cup semi-final replay on Monday night.

John Caulfield’s men raced into a 2-0 lead at the half-time interval thanks to goals from Graham Cummins and Karl Sheppard.

The visitors faced a mammoth task to try and get back into the game, however midfielder-turned-defender Morris has halved the deficit with a thunderbolt strike to bring the tie back to life.

The former Leeds United and Blackpool player took possession marginally inside his own half, before smacking a mighty effort which hit the back of the net before bouncing back out.

Many players thought the ball had not even crossed the line, causing striker Dinny Corcoran to try with the follow-up. But after a few moments deliberation referee Neil Doyle righty awarded the strike to make it 2-1 with half an hour remaining.

The reigning FAI Cup champions had to dig deep in the final exchanges, but maintained their one goal advantage to book their place in November’s final at the Aviva Stadium, where they will take on Dundalk for the fourth year in a row.

