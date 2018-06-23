This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 June, 2018
On your bike! Iceland physio returning home from World Cup after cycling accident

Team physio Petur Orn Gunnarsson suffered a hand injury in a cycling accident, but it is hoped he will return to work during Iceland’s participation.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 2:17 PM
29 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4087856
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ICELAND’S WORLD CUP hopes have been dealt a further blow with their physio having to return home due to injury.

The nation’s chances of progressing already hung in the balance following a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria on Friday, while the calf problem picked up by Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson was a further blow.

But they will have to make do without team physio Petur Orn Gunnarsson after he suffered a hand injury in a cycling accident.

“The hope is for Peter to return to work during Iceland’s participation,” the Football Association of Iceland said.

Gunnarsson’s injury has echoes of the shoulder problem sustained by England head coach Gareth Southgate while running in Repino.

Unlike Gunnarsson, Southgate has been able to remain with his team at the World Cup.

Iceland must beat Group D leaders Croatia in their final match to have any chance of overtaking Nigeria in second place.

The42 Team

