Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery

The Spaniard is recovering but called it “the toughest few weeks of my life.”

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,620 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4087649

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique has announced that he is recovering from a rare brain tumour.

The 32-year-old, who retired last year due to a persistent knee injury, was diagnosed with the brain condition a month ago after suffering from migraines.

The Spaniard has since undergone surgery to remove the tumour and is now in recovery.

Posting on Instagram, Enrique said: “Sorry I haven’t been around much, it has been the toughest few weeks of my life.

“Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumor and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful.

“Life is too precious.”

Liverpool were among the first to send their best wishes, tweeting: “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Jose.

“Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

‘I’d love to have played in another World Cup… But I don’t regret any of my actions’

