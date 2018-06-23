Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique has announced that he is recovering from a rare brain tumour.
The 32-year-old, who retired last year due to a persistent knee injury, was diagnosed with the brain condition a month ago after suffering from migraines.
The Spaniard has since undergone surgery to remove the tumour and is now in recovery.
Posting on Instagram, Enrique said: “Sorry I haven’t been around much, it has been the toughest few weeks of my life.
“Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumor and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful.
“Life is too precious.”
Liverpool were among the first to send their best wishes, tweeting: “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Jose.
“Our thoughts are with you and your family.”
Sorry i haven’t been around much, It has been the toughest few weeks of my life.. Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumor and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful, Life is too precious. ❤️🙏 http://www.marca.com/futbol/2018/06/23/5b2d70d8468aeb5b1b8b4640.html
‘I’d love to have played in another World Cup… But I don’t regret any of my actions’
COMMENTS (2)