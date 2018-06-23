This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'd love to have played in another World Cup... But I don't regret any of my actions'

Roy Keane has revisited the infamous Saipan controversy 16 years on.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 1:36 AM
52 minutes ago 1,362 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4087457
Roy Keane is currently Ireland assistant boss.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Roy Keane is currently Ireland assistant boss.
Roy Keane is currently Ireland assistant boss.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

16 YEARS ON, Roy Keane has revisited the infamous Saipan controversy that led to him missing out on playing at the 2002 World Cup for Ireland.

The former Man United star and current Ireland number two was speaking alongside the Boys in Green’s manager, Martin O’Neill, as part of ITV’s World Cup podcast.

Keane played with Ireland at the 1994 World Cup and had been expected to lead the team in 2002, before a heated row with boss Mick McCarthy led to him leaving the camp.

McCarthy had been angry over a brutally honest newspaper interview Keane had given in which he complained about Ireland’s preparations for the competition. The pair traded insults in front of other members of the squad, with McCarthy at one point accusing the Corkonian of “faking” injury to avoid playing in a match.

That accusation especially angered Keane, who says he has no regrets over his behaviour at the time.

“I wouldn’t say I have any regrets. I was disappointed it happened, and the way it panned out.

“There are obviously two sides to every story. There was a lot of talk when we got over there about the facilities — that was well documented. I was disappointed: no bibs, no balls, no cones, which really irritated me, because if it happened to Brazil or Germany or England at the time, there would have been uproar.

“But for some reason, because it was Ireland, [people thought] it was like a laugh and a joke. I had enough years of laughing and joking. I felt at the time: ‘We’ve got to give ourselves the best opportunity.’

“Strangely enough, that was all taken care of. Later on into the week, I think the night before we were leaving Saipan, there was a bit of a team meeting, I was confronted by the manager and I stood up and had to fight my corner. I would do it again tomorrow.

“I’ve always said I’ve never lost a wink of sleep about how I reacted to the accusations that were made against me. I’d love to have played in another World Cup, of course I would have, that’s what the game is all about. We spoke early about my memories of the ’82 World Cup. Brilliant as a kid, you want to get involved. Thank God I played in ’94. You get greedy and selfish and want to play in another tournament. But it wasn’t to be. But I look back and don’t regret any of my actions. I wish it hadn’t happened. I wish things had panned out better. But that’s the way it goes.”

Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane at training Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane pictured during training at Saipan in 2002. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

Keane played down the idea that his exit had anything to do with the perceived poor preparations and inept training facilities for the Irish team.

“Far from it. That was all taken care of. That was sorted out one or two days before that. What really made me angry and disappointed is when you get accused of something by your manager in front of a group of players, you’re going to react and I reacted. As a senior player and captain, I just felt: ‘They are lies.’ I was basically accused of faking an injury and not being available for a match, when I was injured.

It was a really strange time to bring it up and it wasn’t true. So if you make those kind of accusations against me, have a guess what is going to happen. One of the biggest problems of my career, like a lot of players — I’m no hero — I played far too many games when I was injured.

“So to have that thrown at me was really strange. The timing of it in front of a group of players, let me tell you, you’re going to get fireworks. I would expect that from any player, particularly a senior player, so there you go.”

Asked whether there was any situation where Keane would have returned to play in the World Cup, he responded: “If there was an apology, possibly yeah

“It’s alright me sitting here. If you spoke to Mick or some of the other staff, they might have a different side to it. I know it takes two to tango. But that’s what happened.

“Once I left the hotel, the team left early the next morning, the damage was done. If an apology came my way and [they said] it was a mishap, things could have been different. But once I landed back in Ireland, the damage was done. I couldn’t go back into work with a manager who probably felt that about me.

Yet strangely enough, nobody ever made these accusations against me when I was playing and we were winning matches and we were qualifying. So I found the timing really strange, particularly in front of the staff and the group of players. The bibs and balls and cones — that was all taken care of, that had settled down. By the end of the week, we were kind of laughing and joking about that anyway — as you do, you have to move on.

“But to be accused of missing a game because of an injury I was accused of not having, believe it or not, I let people off lightly. There could have been a lot more trouble, shall we say.”

Asked why the accusation was made against the individual widely regarded as Ireland’s best player at the time, Keane responded: “You’d have to ask Mick.”

Keane added that the fallout from the incident affected his family.

“Mostly for my parents, it was a stressful time, without a shadow of a doubt. People say I ‘brought it on’ myself. I didn’t bring it on myself. This stuff was thrown at me, and yet they suffered for it. I could deal with it, because I’m thinking I knew what happened.

“But I’d probably put myself in my parents’ shoes. I’ve got children. If they were going off to a sporting event that they dreamed they’d be involved in and made all these plans and one of my children ended up [in a similar situation], I’d be worried and stressed for them. But my family and parents trusted me to do what was right for myself, so there was no pressure with that. I just knew they were stressed from the usual stuff — the lies that were coming out about me and the accusations that weren’t true.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?>

Stoke and Arsenal stars on target as Switzerland earn dramatic late win>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Schmidt's Ireland can complete sensational season with series success
Schmidt's Ireland can complete sensational season with series success
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie