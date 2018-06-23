This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?

A number of pre-tournament favourites have struggled to live up to expectations in Russia.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 12:05 AM
42 minutes ago 1,644 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4087217
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

OF THE 26 matches at the 2018 World Cup so far, just seven have been won by more than a single goal.

There have already been 13 goals scored in the final 10 minutes, and seven of those have meaningfully influenced the outcome (i.e. winners or equalisers).

Based on the first round and a bit of games, there seems to be a consensus that an outstanding side has yet to emerge.

Teams cited pre-tournament as contenders have either dropped points (Brazil, Germany, Spain) or performed below expectations (France).

In general, the supposed weaker teams look better organised than ever, thereby explaining the multitude of tight matches.

It is also perhaps true that there is no standout team of the calibre of Spain circa 2008-2012 or even Germany four years ago.

Of course, that does not necessarily mean the powerhouses should be written off — 2010 winners Spain memorably lost their opening match 1-0 to Switzerland before triumphing, while in 2014, Germany could only draw their second match 2-2 with Ghana before going on to lift the trophy.

It’s hard to think of any instance of a previous winner who hasn’t at least stumbled along the way.

Yet perhaps what is surprising is the lack of a shock winner at the World Cup in recent memory — the Spanish in 2010 were the last first-time winners, and they were clearly the best team in the world at the time, having won the Euros two years previously and boasting an abundance of players with Europe’s top clubs.

Before that, France lifted the trophy for the first time in 1998 — they were hosting the competition and had a hugely talented team with arguably the best player in the world at the time (Zinedine Zidane).

You would arguably have to go all the way back to 1954 to find the last surprise winner, when an unseeded West Germany outfit beat a highly fancied Hungarian side 3-2 in the final.

In this year’s tournament, there are just four teams who are so far guaranteed a place in the knockout stages — Russia, Uruguay, France and Croatia, while only Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Peru and Costa Rica have been eliminated.

Of the big teams, the progress of Germany, Argentina and even Brazil is looking far from certain. And if Iran play as well as they did against Spain the other night, they could cause Portugal serious problems in their final group game.

The Euros have shown that is entirely possible for an ordinary enough side to go all the way — underdogs Greece memorably prevailed in 2004, while few people were tipping Portugal to triumph two years ago.

Of the aforementioned four teams to have qualified for the knockout stages, only France have been talked of as genuine contenders.

Yet is it really so far fetched to think a perceived second-tier international side could be the team celebrating on 15 July?

Could Croatia maintain the excellence they showed against Argentina the other night and go all the way? Might Harry Kane inspire England to a first win since ’66? Will Luis Suarez guide the Uruguayans to an unlikely triumph?

Brazil and Spain remain the bookies favourites and it’s hard to argue that player-for-player, they are superior to everyone else in the tournament.

Yet player-for-player, Germany are better than Mexico, but it did not prevent an upset from occurring.

Once a team gets to the last-16, they are four games away from glory. Luck and other factors aside from talent can have a huge influence on tournament football in particular.

And given how close the games in Russia have been so far, a surprise seems more likely than ever.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin signs for Roma on long-term deal>

Around 400 Argentina football fans were left heartbroken in Temple Bar last night>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie