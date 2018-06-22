Around 400 Argentina football fans were left heartbroken in Temple Bar last night

ALMOST 400 Irish-based Argentina fans descended on Dublin’s Temple Bar last night to watch their country’s crucial World Cup clash with Croatia.

Unfortunately, the game did not go as they would have hoped, with Jorge Sampaoli’s side suffering a 3-0 loss to Croatia, which left them on the brink of an early exit from the competition.

The42 attended the event and spoke to fans before, during and after to get their thoughts on the team’s World Cup hopes, the longstanding Messi-Maradona debate and whether they can recover from the Croatia setback.

The event was one of many hosted by Argentinos en Irlanda. For more info, you can check out their Facebook page here.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy and Chris O’Brien

