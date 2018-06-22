This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim

Referee Bjorn Kuipers appeared to award the spot-kick before consulting the video replay and deciding the Brazilian forward had gone down easily.

By Ben Blake Friday 22 Jun 2018, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 4,172 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4086512

Neymar RTE VAR The RTÉ panel of Michael O'Neill, Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier. Source: RTÉ Player

BRAZIL EVENTUALLY RAN out 2-0 winners over Costa Rica this afternoon, but for a long time, it looked as though one of the tournament favourites might fail to claim victory for the second successive game in Russia.

With the match still scoreless late in the second half, Neymar broke into the opposing area and went down under pressure from Giancarlo Gonzalez. Referee Bjorn Kuipers initially blew up for a foul, but then opted to award a free-kick to Costa Rica after conferring with VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

The replays showed there was minimal contact from the hand of Gonzalez, and Neymar made the most of it by going to ground.

RTÉ’s panel discussed the incident, and while Richie felt the official made the right call, branding it “perfect use of technology”, Liam Brady disagreed as he felt the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was impeded.

The pair continued to argue, and Sadlier even gave a demonstration to show Brady what he meant by “the degree of contact”.

We’re siding with Richie here, where do you stand on it?

Late goals from big names Coutinho and Neymar hand Brazil first win of the tournament

Argentina deny reports players want manager out

