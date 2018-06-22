Late goals from big names Coutinho and Neymar hand Brazil first win of the tournament

WORLD CUP CONTENDERS Brazil got their tournament up-and-running thanks to two late goals against hard-working Costa Rica in St Petersburg.

Having dropped points against Switzerland in their opening group game, the five-time winners found two injury-time strikes as Philippe Coutinho scored his second in as many matches, before Neymar doubled their advantage in a 2-0 victory.

Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed in the first half, and the Manchester City forward also hit the crossbar after the break.

It looked as though Brazil had earned a penalty when referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed to the spot on 77 minutes, but the Dutchman changed his mind with the help of VAR and gave a free-kick to Costa Rica for a dive from Neymar.

With time running out, however, Barcelona schemer Coutinho popped up to make the breakthrough with substitute Roberto Firmino and Jesus also involved.

Heartbreak for #CRC as Coutinho starts and finishes the move with Firmino and Jesus playing their role too #Worldcup #RTEsoccer https://t.co/xxo2vgzqlD pic.twitter.com/9t9SMn2H0k — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 22, 2018

And Neymar scored his first of the competition on 97 minutes to make sure of the result. Serbia meet Switzerland in the other Group E game this evening (7pm), while Nigeria face Iceland in Group D at 4pm.

Neymar wraps it up from close range and it finishes #BRA 2-0 #CRC. Neymar is crying, the Costa Ricans are crying, anyone with Brazil in the office sweepstake is probably weeping tears of relief too #RTEsoccer #worldcup https://t.co/xxo2vgzqlD pic.twitter.com/EjNzlr2cyK — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 22, 2018

