'Are you a bit mad?' - American TV presenter kisses Martin O'Neill on the head

MARTIN O’NEILL and his assistant Roy Keane have been regulars on ITV’s World Cup coverage this month.

However, the Ireland manager has also popped up on American television — appearing alongside ex-Argentina striker Hernan Crespo on Fox Sport 1.

In a frankly-bizarre clip — sent to Second Captains host Eoin McDevitt by Angelo Fiorini on Twitter — a picture of O’Neill during his playing days at Nottingham Forest is shown on-screen.

The self-deprecating Derry man brands himself ugly, and asks presenter Fernando Fiore if he’s “a bit mad?”, to which the wacky Argentine then responds by landing a kiss on the forehead of O’Neill.

This is the level of punditry we have to put up with here. Time to switch to Telemundo pic.twitter.com/Th0yscSKjp — Angelo Fiorini (@afiorini78) June 21, 2018

We’re not sure RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue would get off so lightly with such behaviour.

