Friday 22 June, 2018
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma

The combative midfielder will link up with his old manager Luciano Spalletti, but says the transfer was the club’s decision and not his.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jun 2018, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 1,803 Views 7 Comments
Nainggolan has been with Roma since 2014.
ROMA MIDFIELDER RADJA Nainggolan has confirmed he is set to complete an imminent move to join Serie A rivals Inter ahead of next season.

The Belgium international, overlooked by Roberto Martinez for the Red Devils’ World Cup squad in a move that led him to retire from international football, has continually been linked with a move away from Roma in recent times.

After four and a half years at the Stadio Olimpico, Nainggolan has verified reports that he will move to Inter and medicals are set to take place next week.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the 30-year-old midfielder said: ”The choice to leave was not up to me, it is a decision taken by the club that I have respected.

I will wear forever in the heart every moment lived with these colors, I leave Rome after giving everything in these wonderful seasons.”

Nainggolan, who helped Roma reach the Champions League semi-finals, is set to join to Inter for the Nerazzurri’s return to the Champions League after a dramatic final-day victory over Lazio saw Luciano Spalletti’s side secure a top-four finish.

Spalletti coached Nainggolan in his previous stint at Roma, which ended in 2017.

“I will find a great coach, I’m happy to work with him again,” Nainggolan added. ”Inter wanted me strongly, more than anyone else, I can only thank the company.”

