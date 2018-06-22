Colin Doyle expresses disappointment as he confirms search for new club

LESS THAN THREE weeks after making his third consecutive start for the Republic of Ireland, Colin Doyle is without a club.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who won his fourth senior cap in the 2-1 win over USA earlier this month, has confirmed that he is leaving Bradford City after two seasons.

The development is somewhat surprising, as the League One club announced on 17 May that Doyle had been offered a new deal to remain at Valley Parade.

However, the Corkman has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment over moving on from a club for whom he made 88 appearances.

He wrote: “Just wanted to say a big thanks to all the Bradford fans for the fantastic support they have given me over the last two seasons. Unfortunately I have just found out from the club that they have decided to go a different route. I loved playing in front of you every week.”

Just wanted to say a big thanks to all the Bradford fans for the fantastic support they have given me over the last 2 seasons. Unfortunately I have just found out from the Club that they have decided to go a different route. I loved playing in front of you every week. ☹️ #bcafc pic.twitter.com/FtxWtIlU30 — Colin Doyle (@ColinDoyle01) June 21, 2018

Doyle, who signed for Birmingham City as a teenager, joined Bradford from Blackpool in 2016. A few months into his time at Bradford, he earned a first Ireland call-up in seven years.

Back in March, the Douglas native won his second Ireland cap — 10 years after his first — when he started for Martin O’Neill’s side in the 1-0 defeat to Turkey. He also played all 90 minutes in last month’s 2-0 loss against France.

In his first season with Bradford, Doyle helped the club to reach the League One play-off final, where they suffered a defeat to Millwall.

Earlier this week, Bradford appointed former Ireland U21 international Michael Collins as their new head coach.