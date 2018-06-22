This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland

The Albiceleste need a favour from Croatia against Iceland, but their manager plans to rest some key players for their final group game.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jun 2018, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,173 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4085208

CROATIA COACH Zlatko Dalic says he will rest players in their final World Cup group match against Iceland, potentially dealing a damaging blow to Argentina’s hopes of going through.

An emphatic 3-0 win over Jorge Sampaoli’s side in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday secured Croatia’s place in the last 16, while leaving their opponents with just one point from two games.

Argentina must beat Nigeria in their final Group D game to stand a chance of going through, but Iceland will pip them to a spot in the knockouts if they claim four points from their remaining two matches against Nigeria and Croatia.

And Dalic admits he will look to give his stars a break in the meeting in Rostov, meaning Argentina’s chances could be further reduced.

When asked if he will rest any players against Iceland, despite first place in the group being up for grabs, Dalic told a news conference: “Yes, I will.”

He added that he hopes Croatia will have earned more neutral support at the World Cup after taking six points from two matches, in which they scored five goals and conceded none.

“I think we’ll win over additional fans,” he said. “Whoever watched this match, watched Croatia play, must start rooting for Croatia.”

‘The Argentina squad clouds Leo’s brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn’t gel’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'This is not a trivial offence, but a sexual assault': Female reporter groped during World Cup report
'This is not a trivial offence, but a sexual assault': Female reporter groped during World Cup report
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Neymar won't need to worry about 'unfair attacks', insists Costa Rica boss
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Mousa Dembele will not join a Spurs rival
Brazilian midfielder completes €53 million Man United move
LIONEL MESSI
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
'Maradona is light years behind Messi' - Sergio Ramos hits back at Argentina legend
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie