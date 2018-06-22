This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press

The Three Lions star says the British tabloids attacked him for buying his mother a home.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jun 2018, 8:52 AM
52 minutes ago 928 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4085262
Counter attack: England's Raheem Sterling has had his say.
Counter attack: England's Raheem Sterling has had his say.
Counter attack: England's Raheem Sterling has had his say.

ENGLAND WINGER Raheem Sterling has hit out at his treatment in the tabloid press, saying “they want to pull you down”.

Sterling has been dogged by negative headlines during his career so far, covering everything from the purchase of a house for his mother to a controversial gun tattoo in tribute to his father.

But the Manchester City star, who scored 18 goals as the club won the Premier League last season, insists the media have got him wrong.

Writing in The Players’ Tribune, Sterling said: “It’s sad that I even have to say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. There’s a perception in certain parts of the media that I love ‘bling’. I love diamonds. I love to show off.

“I really don’t understand where that comes from. Especially when I bought my mum a house, it was unbelievable what some people were writing. I think it’s really sad that people do that. They hate what they don’t even know.

“A few years ago, I would let it get to me. I’d be saying to my mum, ‘Why are they picking on me?’

“But now, as long as my mum and my sister and my kids don’t have any stress, I’m good.

“If people want to write about my mum’s bathroom in her house, all I have to tell you is that 15 years ago, we were cleaning toilets in Stonebridge and getting breakfast out of the vending machine.

“If anybody deserves to be happy, it’s my mum. She came to this country [from Jamaica] with nothing and put herself through school cleaning bathrooms and changing bed sheets, and now she’s the director of a nursing home.

“And her son plays for England.

“If you grew up the same way I grew up, don’t listen to what certain tabloids want to tell you. They just want to steal your joy. They just want to pull you down.”

A team sheet leaked on Thursday appeared to suggest Sterling could be dropped for England’s clash with Panama after struggling to make an impact in their World Cup opener against Tunisia.

Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'This is not a trivial offence, but a sexual assault': Female reporter groped during World Cup report
'This is not a trivial offence, but a sexual assault': Female reporter groped during World Cup report
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Neymar won't need to worry about 'unfair attacks', insists Costa Rica boss
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Inter defender claims Serie A club rejected Manchester United approach
Mousa Dembele will not join a Spurs rival
Brazilian midfielder completes €53 million Man United move
LIONEL MESSI
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
'Maradona is light years behind Messi' - Sergio Ramos hits back at Argentina legend
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie