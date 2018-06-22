This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes

With Davor Suker to the fore, Croatia came third at the World Cup in France 20 years ago.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jun 2018, 12:51 PM
2 hours ago 2,267 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4085928

FIFA World Cup 2018 / Preliminary Round / Argentina - Croatia 0: 3 Croatia's Dejan Lovren, Danijel Subasic and Domagoj Vida after last night's win over Argentina. Source: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON

CROATIA DEFENDER DEJAN Lovren reckons his team can better the achievements of the 1998 outfit, who finished third in France.

Zlatko Dalic’s men impressed in Russia last night, crushing Argentina 3-0 in their Group D clash.

Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were on the scoresheet as Croatia moved into the last 16 for the first time since 1998, when Golden Boot winner Davor Suker inspired a run to third place.

But Lovren feels the current outfit are a stronger team, and the Liverpool defender hopes they can better the run of 20 years ago.

“We can do better than the 1998 team, but let’s see,” he told reporters. “I think we have better players than that team.”

Soccer - World Cup France 98 - Third Place Play-Off - Holland v Croatia Davor Suker and Zvonimir Boban were two of Croatia's stars in 1998. Source: EMPICS Sport

Croatia only need a point against Iceland on Tuesday to guarantee top spot in the group, a result which would see them likely avoid France in the last 16.

Despite several powerhouses struggling early at the showpiece event, Lovren said his team were still outsiders.

“There are no easy games. Germany are still here, Spain, France. We are the underdogs and that helps us,” he said.

“How we played today will give us a boost for the next couple of games and hopefully we can just stay fit for the rest of the tournament.”

