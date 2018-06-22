Patrick Kluivert's son Justin signs for Roma on long-term deal

JUSTIN KLUIVERT HAS signed for Roma on a long-term deal from Ajax, the Italian club has announced.

The 19-year-old joins in a move that runs until 2023 for an initial €17.25 million, after making 30 appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie last season.

He also scored 10 goals for the club during that period.

Speaking to the Roma website following the announcement of his arrival, Kluivert said:

“I’m feeling great. I’m at an unbelievable club and I can’t wait to start.

“I think Roma is a great club for me – I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here.”

Kluivert, who is the son of former Barcelona star Patrick, previously hit out at Ajax over a contract feud and admitted that he was considering leaving the Dutch side.

OFFICIAL: JUSTIN KLUIVERT IS NOW AN #ASROMA PLAYER ☝️🐺 pic.twitter.com/CMQhJUuSGI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 22, 2018

He accused Ajax of trying to force him to extend his contract so they can make more money from a transfer, which prompted him to think about moving on.

“I was more or less told to sign, otherwise I had to leave,” he told De Volkskrant at the time.

“Then, you start thinking. I spoke briefly to [director of football] Marc Overmars and I feel pressured.

Kluivert is considered to be on of the Netherlands’ most promising young players, and has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham this season prior to his move to Roma.

