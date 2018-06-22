Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Paul Fennessy Friday 22 Jun 2018, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 8,923 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4086917
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GROUP D IS going down to the wire, following Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Iceland today.

Croatia’s 3-0 victory over Argentina last night meant Zlatko Dalić’s side were guaranteed progression to the last-16 as a result.

However, the other three teams in the group still can all join them in the second round.

Here’s a look at how the group stands via our score centre.

group d

The remaining games see Argentina face Nigeria and already-qualified Croatia — who are planning on resting key players for their next game — take on Iceland.

Here are a couple of potential ramifications in the group…

  • If Nigeria beat Argentina, they will progress regardless of what happens in the other match.
  • If Argentina win and Iceland drop points, Sampaoli’s men will progress.
  • If both Argentina and Iceland win, it will come down to goal difference and possibly even goals scored, with Lionel Messi and co essentially needing to better their rivals’ result. So if Iceland win 1-0, the Argentine side will need to prevail by at least two goals, and so on.
  • If both games end in draws, Nigeria will progress.
  • In order for Iceland to progress, they need to beat Croatia and hope Nigeria either draw or lose to Argentina by as many or less goals than they beat the Croats by.

