  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'

Sol Campbell says he is being unfairly overlooked for jobs in football.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 1:41 PM
17 minutes ago 1,291 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3866166
Sol Campbell (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Sol Campbell (file pic).
Sol Campbell (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER ARSENAL AND Tottenham defender Sol Campbell has hit out at the lack of coaching opportunities that have been afforded to him since he retired from football.

Campbell made over 100 appearances in two spells with the Gunners, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups there in the process.

Speaking on the Arsenal podcast Highbury & Heels, he confirmed rumours that he had recently been turned down for the Oxford job and suggested his knowledge of the game was underappreciated by people in football, while indicating that he was being punished for speaking his mind on footballing matters.

“I did go [for the Oxford job] and they didn’t accept me,” he said.

“Maybe it was a lack of experience, things like that, but it’s a full circle. Experience? How do I get experience? Well I need a job to get experience.

“I don’t want to go too low that it’s a struggle, and I don’t want to go too low that I’m under someone and thinking ‘what am I doing here?’ I would rather be managing a club myself.

“I’m competent and it’s not like it’s rocket science to run a football club, especially when you get to that level. If you’re intelligent enough and a quick learner you will work out pretty soon, within two or three games, what the team needs, training-wise, to survive in that league, get better in that league, to get in the play-offs or even win the league.

I’m intelligent enough, it’s not like I played on a fox and dog pitch all my life. I can’t believe some people, I’m one of the greatest minds in football and I’m being wasted because of a lack of experience or ‘maybe he talks his mind too much’ or whatever.

“Go to Germany, they love people who speak their minds. They got the jobs… I’m sorry that I’ve got a mind, but don’t be scared of that. That should be something you want at your club, but obviously not.”

You can listen to the full podcast here.

h/t Sky Sports

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘There were doubts’ – Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates’ uncertainty over David de Gea>

Derry City bolster squad with addition of Jack Doyle from Blackburn Rovers>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
IRELAND
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
'Chris's temperament tells me that he won't get spooked by all of that'
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
Highly-rated Hume set for U20s debut as captain O'Brien moves to wing
Hughes returns for England's trip to face Scotland at Murrayfield

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie