  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry City bolster squad with addition of Jack Doyle from Blackburn Rovers

The 21-year-old will join the Candstripes on loan after making his Blackburn debut earlier this season.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,122 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3866010
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of 21-year-old left-back Jack Doyle ahead of tonight’s League of Ireland transfer deadline.

Doyle joins the Candystripes on a loan deal, with Blackburn stating that the Englishman will return to his parent club in June.

Having been on the books at Ewood Park since the age of 10, Doyle made his first-team debut for the League One club in a Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City back in August.

Contracted to Blackburn until the summer of 2019, Doyle could make his Derry City debut in tomorrow night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game away to Sligo Rovers.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels has been searching for new options at left-back since the departure of Dean Jarvis for Dundalk following the end of last season. The Candystripes had been close to sealing a deal for Sean Kavanagh, but he opted to join Shamrock Rovers after leaving Fulham earlier this week.

Derry, who started their 2018 season with a 2-1 defeat away to Waterford last weekend, also announced the signing of versatile 22-year-old defender Niall Logue earlier today.

Sligo Rovers complete deal for Chelsea goalkeeper before transfer window shuts

Ex-Celtic youngster makes loan move to Sligo Rovers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
IRELAND
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
'Chris's temperament tells me that he won't get spooked by all of that'
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
Highly-rated Hume set for U20s debut as captain O'Brien moves to wing
Hughes returns for England's trip to face Scotland at Murrayfield

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie