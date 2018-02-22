Derry City bolster squad with addition of Jack Doyle from Blackburn Rovers

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of 21-year-old left-back Jack Doyle ahead of tonight’s League of Ireland transfer deadline.

Doyle joins the Candystripes on a loan deal, with Blackburn stating that the Englishman will return to his parent club in June.

Having been on the books at Ewood Park since the age of 10, Doyle made his first-team debut for the League One club in a Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City back in August.

Contracted to Blackburn until the summer of 2019, Doyle could make his Derry City debut in tomorrow night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game away to Sligo Rovers.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels has been searching for new options at left-back since the departure of Dean Jarvis for Dundalk following the end of last season. The Candystripes had been close to sealing a deal for Sean Kavanagh, but he opted to join Shamrock Rovers after leaving Fulham earlier this week.

Derry, who started their 2018 season with a 2-1 defeat away to Waterford last weekend, also announced the signing of versatile 22-year-old defender Niall Logue earlier today.