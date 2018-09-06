This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Blacks to return to Dublin in 2021, with Wallabies and Boks to come in 2020

The IRFU has confirmed high-profile opposition for the November Tests post-World Cup.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,942 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4221510

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that the All Blacks will visit Dublin again in November 2021.

The Kiwis take on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland this coming November in a much-anticipated Test at the Aviva Stadium, but it will then be a three-year wait until their next trip to these shores.

Conor Murray celebrates Robbie Henshaw's try Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time ever in 2016. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

New Zealand beat Ireland in Dublin back in 2016, a fortnight after Schmidt’s side had won for the first time against the All Blacks on a memorable day in Chicago.

The 2013 Test between the sides at the Aviva was also unforgettable, with a last-gasp Ryan Crotty try allowing the Kiwis to steal victory from Ireland in what was just Schmidt’s third game in charge of the national team.

With that ever-growing rivalry in mind, this November’s Test at the Aviva will be particularly fascinating just 10 months out from the 2019 World Cup.

In announcing a new broadcasting deal with Channel 4 yesterday, the IRFU also confirmed that Australia and South Africa will come to Dublin in November 2020, with the third opposition team for that window still to be announced.

Argentina will join the All Blacks in visiting Dublin in 2021, with another team also still to be confirmed for that year’s November series in Dublin.

With next year’s World Cup starting on 20 September and running all the way through to the final on 2 November, the 2019 rugby calendar does not feature November Tests.

But the prospect of some of the world’s biggest and best teams travelling to Dublin in 2020 and 2021 ensures there is much for Ireland fans to look forward to beyond the World Cup.

