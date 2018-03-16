  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U20s fail to score in the second-half as they suffer heavy beating by England

The sides were on level at the break, but England won by 48-15.

By John Fallon Friday 16 Mar 2018, 10:12 PM
30 minutes ago 2,299 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3909344
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

England 48

Ireland 15

John Fallon reports from the Ricoh Arena in Coventry

IRELAND FAILED TO score in the second-half as their Six Nations campaign ended on a disappointing note in Coventry.

The game — and maybe even the title race — seemed set for a second-half showdown when the sides turned around at level terms.

But England dominated the second-half and it came down to a straight shootout with themselves and France for the title as Ireland were blown away.

Both of these sides have not been short on entertainment value in this season’s Six Nations and it was obvious from the early stages they weren’t going to disappoint in the final game of the campaign.

They went in at the break deadlocked at 15-15, two tries apiece and both lamenting good chances which weren’t executed as well as they would have liked.

Ireland drew first blood, with a neat grubber down the right from Harry Byrne sitting up nicely for captain Tommy O’Brien and he popped inside for James Hume to score after eight minutes.

Throughout the campaign Ireland have been most vulnerable after scoring so it was no surprise when England struck three minutes later with big winger Ben Loader outfielding Ireland full-back Michael Silvester to score in the left corner with advantage being played.

But Ireland hit back and O’Brien did a Jacob Stockdale impersonation with an intercept from centre Fraser Dingwall to score under posts, with Byrne’s conversion making it 12-5 after 16 minutes.

Dingwall wasn’t long making amends though, three minutes later finishing a move started by a superb break from full-back Jordan Olowofela. Tom Hardwick converted and then added a penalty after 25 minutes.

Ireland piled on the pressure before the break with a 21-phase move resulting in a penalty in front of the posts and Byrne duly obliged to make it 15-15 at the interval.

Harlequins impressive winger Gabriel Ibitoye was denied a try after 50 minutes by the TMO as England piled on the pressure after the restart.

But he left his mark on this game six minute with a break from deep inside his own 22 which set up Leicester’s Ben White for the key score of the game.

Hardwick converted to make it 22-15 and England never looked back after that. They got the bonus try when Irish captain O’Brien was in the bin, with replacement prop Joe Heyes barging over after 67 minutes.

England did not relent and Ibitoye crowned a superb display with their fifth try and flanker Josh Basham also got in on the scoring act.

Scorers

England: Tries: G Ibitoye, B Loader, F Dingwall, B White, J Heyes, J Basham, B Earl. Pen: T Hardwick. Cons: Hardwick (5).

Ireland: Tries: J Hume, T O’Brien. Pen: H Byrne. Con: Byrne

England

15. Jordan Olowofela (Leicester Tigers)
14. Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins)
13. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)
12. Tom Hardwick (Leicester Tigers)
11. Ben Loader (London Irish)
10. James Grayson (Northampton Saints)
9. Ben White (Leicester Tigers)

1. Toby Trinder (Northampton Saints)
2. Henry Walker (Gloucester Rugby)
3. Marcus Street (Exeter Chiefs)
4. Dino Lamb (Harlequins)
5. James Scott (Worcester Warriors)
6. Josh Basham (London Irish)
7. Ben Earl (capt) (Saracens)
8. Sam Moore (Sale Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Gabriel Oghre (Wasps) for Walker (50)
18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers) for Smart (58)
19. Sam Lewis (Leicester Tigers) for Scott (59)
23.Tom Seabrook (Gloucester Rugby) fort Loader (62)
17. Alex Seville (Gloucester Rugby) for Trinder (63)
20. Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors) for Lamb (68)
21. Rory Brand (London Irish) for White (71)
22. Will Butler (Worcester Warriors) for Olowofela (75)

Ireland

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
14. James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)
12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)
11. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)
9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)
2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
4. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) for Duggan (50)
16. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster) for Barron (54),
20. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for Dunleavy (50)
19. Ronan Coffey (Shannon/Munster) for Masterson (59)
22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) for Byrne (59)
18. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) forAungier (61)
21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) for H O’Sullivan (61)

23. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster) for Hume (65)

Referee: Pierre Boussett (France).

France defeat Wales to complete 2018 Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam

The Rugby Show: Grand Slam preview with Mike McCarthy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie