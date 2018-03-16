France defeat Wales to complete 2018 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

FRANCE SECURED THEIR fifth Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam on Friday evening.

A 3-38 victory at Colwyn Bay saw the visitors score six tries en route to a comprehensive win which saw Wales register a single penalty from Robyn Wilkins in the first half.

A penalty-try from the champions put the game to bed as Rowland Philips’ side competed on an equal footing inside the opening few minutes.

Wales must now wait until Scotland’s meeting with Italy tomorrow afternoon to find out where they finish in the standings.

They enjoyed an opening weekend victory over Scotland but have since suffered four consecutive defeats in this year’s Six Nations.

“We are disappointed with the result but we are developing and we have young players coming through,” prop Caryl Thomas said speaking to the BBC after she won her 50th cap on Friday.

“We have qualified for the World Cup already so this is development for us to bring in new structures. We are building are we are feeling positive.”

