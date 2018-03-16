  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 16 March, 2018
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat

Adan Griggs’ side fell to England on Friday evening as Ireland’s Six Nations campaign came to a close.

By John Fallon Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,248 Views 3 Comments
Ashleigh Baxter dejected after conceding a try.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ashleigh Baxter dejected after conceding a try.
Ashleigh Baxter dejected after conceding a try.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

England 33

Ireland 11

John Fallon reports from the Ricoh Arena

IRELAND HAD NO answer to reigning champions England as they wrapped up their Six Nations campaign with a third defeat of the campaign in Coventry.

But the win was not enough for England to hold to their crown as France’s victory in Colwyn Bay over Wales secured the Six Nations crown for them.

Ireland were always chasing the game but more clinical finishing in the opening half would have kept the contest alive in front of a crowd of 6,667.

England’s early pressure yielded a try for left winger Danielle Waterman after a neat grubber from Kat Daley-Mclean after eleven minutes but Ireland settled after that and enjoyed a good spell of pressure.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin was denied a try by the chasing Kelly Smith after an intercept but the pressure eventually produced a score with full-back Hannah Tyrrell landing a penalty with out-half Niamh Briggs off for a HIA.

But the superior English maul took over and they turned the screw with a good drive being finished with flanker Marlie Packer getting the touchdown after 27 minutes.

Hannah Tyrrell kicks a penalty Hannah Tyrrell kicks a penalty. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They repeated the dose on the other wing three minutes later when they mauled it down the left and hooker Amy Coyayne finished, with a second conversion from Daley-Mclean making it 19-3.

Ireland finished the half well with Briggs kicking a penalty to reduce the gap to 19-6 at the interval.

England wrapped up the bonus point and the victory when top try-scorer Ellie Kildunne got in for her fifth try of the campaign after 58 minutes.

Daley-Mclean landed a superb conversion from the left and also added the extras when replacement Amber Reed got their fifth try seven minutes later.

But Ireland never gave up and were rewarded when Claire Molloy crowned another fine performance when she scored off a maul after a penalty to left corner eight minutes from time.

The visitors showed great resolve to see the game out and secure a famous victory, leaving Ireland with plenty to ponder and work on heading into next week.

England scorers:
Tries: D Waterman, M Packer, A Cokayne, E Kildunne, A Reed. Cons: K Daley-Mclean (4).
Ireland scorers:
Tries: C Molloy. Pens: H Tyrrell, N Briggs

Ashleigh Baxter dejected after conceding a try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

England:

15. Ellie Kildunne (Gloucester-Hartpury)

14. Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury)

13. Lagi Tuima (Bristol Ladies)

12. Rachael Burford (Harlequins)

11. Danielle Waterman (Wasps FC)

10. Katy Daley-Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks)

9. Caity Mattinson (Bristol)

1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins)

2. Amy Cokayne (Wasps FC),

3. Sarah Bern (Gloucester Hartpury)

4. Abbie Scott (Harlequins)

5. Poppy Cleall (Saracens)

6. Rowena Burnfield (Richmond F.C)

7. Marlie Packer (Saracens)

8. Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning).

Replacements:

23. Amber Reed (Bristol) for Burford (41), 19. Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning) for Burnfield (50), 21. Leanne Riley (Harlequins) for Mattinson (50), 20. Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins) for Cleall (60), 16. Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries) for Cokayne (65), 17. Rochelle Clark (Wasps FC) for Cornborough (65),18. Justine Lucas (Wasps FC) for Bern (65), 22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens) for Tuima (65)

 

Ireland:

15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

3. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

6. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

Replacements:

23. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster) for Briggs (HIA 19-27), 19. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster) for McDermott (52), 21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster) for Cronin (60), 18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster) for Lyons (60), 22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster) for Briggs (65), 17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht) for Peat (65),16. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht) for Moloney (69), 20. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/ Munster) for Baxter (69), 23. Flood for Williams (69).

Referee: A Nievas (Spain)

Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing

‘I don’t think we turned up’: One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland

