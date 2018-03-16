  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing

Ireland’s Aoife McDermott has been named to start in Ireland’s last Six Nations game of the 2018 campaign.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,501 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3906489

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S rugby team is no stranger to players coming in from other sports.

Aoife McDermott with Emma Wassell Aoife McDermott. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The current crop contains athletes like Lindsay Peat, who excelled in at least three different disciplines before taking up rugby.

Along with playing basketball and football for Ireland, she was also a vital cog in the Dublin Ladies’ team that captured the senior All-Ireland title in 2010.

Out-half Niamh Briggs also has GAA links, having previously played for the Waterford footballers, while the recently retired Sophie Spence came from a netball background before turning her attention to the oval ball.

The list goes on, and Sligo native and second row Aoife McDermott is another name we can add to that group.

Basketball was her sport of choice from the age of 12, and along with representing Ireland at every level, she also won multiple All-Ireland titles.

She later attended college in UL where she came to understand rugby a little better and her time at the Limerick institution coincided with the Ireland Women’s rugby team winning a Grand Slam in 2013.

Over time, she found herself gravitating more and more towards the sport.

“I kind of felt I had achieved as much and gone as far as I could with basketball and I had seen other players making the transition from basketball [to rugby] such as Lindsay Peat and Louise Galvin.

Aoife McDermott Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I kind of wanted a new challenge and wanted to see if I could I take up a new sport and see how far I could go with it, I suppose that was the drive and I loved the idea of trying to make an Irish team with rugby and the professionalism and elitism that comes with being a rugby player.

“It all kind of attracted me to the game really.”

McDermott made the transition to rugby 18 months ago but has already made her Six Nations debut, after lining out in the victory over Wales earlier in the campaign.

Her development was undoubtedly swift but she had coaches and mentors who took her ‘under their wings’ and put her through some extra sessions to help her along the way.

She also studied clips of rugby matches to improve her understanding of the game, and continues to do so today.

“When I started playing with Railway [Union], I was put onto the AIL team straight away and on the starting 15. As I started playing and breaking the rules, that’s how I started learning them,” says McDermott.

Although the physicality element was something she had to adjust to, McDermott found that a lot of her basketball skills were transferable into her new sport and often used her ‘basketball mind’ to make sense of some of the rugby plays.

Aoife McDermott and Orla Fitzsimons during the national anthem McDermott standing alongside Orla Fitzsimons during the national anthem ahead of Ireland's Six Nations tie against Wales. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

She took to the handling skills quickly enough, but needed to spend more time working on other technical aspects of the game like rucking and tackling.

“Basketball’s very structured in that you run a particular offense almost every time up the floor. So, that made understanding how a lineout works and why you would do certain movements and dummies and decoys and things a lot easier for me.

“I think I still have quite a basketball mind that I relate everything back to it so that I can understand it. Even in terms of running lineouts and set-plays and set-attacks that we try and run, that’s all very similar to basketball,” she explains.

McDermott was initially named among the replacements ahead of the Six Nations clash against Wales, but after Nichola Fryday was ruled out through illness, McDermott’s services were called upon.

However, she didn’t have long to let any pre-match nerves fester.

“Unfortunately, Nicola Fryday fell ill and Sunday morning, I was told about two or three hours before the match started that I was going to be starting,” she explains.

“Not a huge amount of time to get too nervous about it, which in hindsight was probably the best way to do it.

“Adam was brilliant, he just said, ‘go in and do your job, don’t worry about calling lineouts, don’t worry about anything else, just get in and be physical and do what we want you to do.’”

Away from the pitch, McDermott is a trained special needs nurse and is currently working in the area of clinical research at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, having previously worked with the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

The flag comes down at the closing ceremony An image from the closing ceremony of the Special Olympics in Ireland in 2003. Source: INPHO

The second row player was first inspired to pursue the nursing profession after witnessing the Special Olympics Games that were held in Ireland back in 2003.

“I remember the Special Olympics Games on in Ireland and I just thought the idea of sports and nursing was the two dream combinations. Obviously when I got into nursing, it’s a lot more medical side to it but I think they’re an amazing group in society.

I think they can offer us a lot and they can teach us a lot with their compassion and their kindness and their trust. I just really like working with them.”

She added:

“I think they can be a little bit of a forgotten part of the population, especially when they leave school at 18 and there’s not an awful lot of day services available. With cutbacks and that, they don’t have an awful lot of opportunities to get out and meet people.

“There’s always more we can do to try and make life a little bit better for them.”

McDermott was first added to the Ireland squad last November, which was when she made the switch into research work. She still does some nursing, but after realising that some parts of her job wouldn’t be conducive to her training schedule, she knew she needed to make a change.

“I absolutely loved working in LauraLynn but working nights and weekends, it’s very hard to manage and balance both and commit to both as fully as I’d like to.

To be fair, LauraLynn were brilliant but you’d be coming off a night shift and trying to play a match that afternoon and just there’s no way that you can be at your best and try and perform to the best that you want to.”

McDermott has been named to start in Ireland’s last Six Nations game later this evening, when they take on reigning champions England at the Ricoh Arena [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ2].

After suffering defeat to France last weekend, England will not be able to defend their Grand Slam title. They can still retain the Six Nations championship with a victory over Ireland, although they also need the undefeated France to lose out to Wales in order for that to happen.

McDermott is steeled for the task that lies ahead and is thriving in her new sport after taking it up just 18 months ago. She’s made an incredible transition to rugby, just like the many other Irish women who have preceded her.

“I think we’re under no illusions it’s going to be a tough day at the office but if we can just get back to putting in a solid performance and do what we can do and show the style of rugby that we’re trying to play and work hard.

You never know what might happen.”

World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash

Leinster add injured Ruddock to Champions Cup squad ahead of Saracens

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham
Schmidt hopes powerful Henderson can be one of Ireland's 'go-to guys' after recall
CHELTENHAM 2018
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
IRELAND
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to €30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Roy Keane: 'Pogba is a big problem and if he can’t get in the starting 11 then you’re in trouble'
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie