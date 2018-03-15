Leinster add injured Ruddock to Champions Cup squad ahead of Saracens

LEINSTER HAVE ADDED three players, including Rhys Ruddock, to their Champions Cup squad ahead of next monthâ€™s quarter-final showdown with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

The eastern province qualified for the last eight as top seeds after six pool wins from six, and host the defending European champions in Dublin on Easter Sunday, 1 April [KO 3.30pm, BT Sport].

Ruddock has been sidelined since suffering a serious hamstring injury in the win over Exeter Chiefs in early December but has been registered by Leinster as part of the Additional Player allocation for the knockout stages.

Academy scrum-half Charlie Rock and propÂ Vakh Abdaladze have also been added to Leo Cullenâ€™s panel, with clubs permitted to register three extra players to supplement their existing squad.

Speaking last month, Ruddock was hopeful of being back for the visit of Saracens and certainly with the loss of Josh van der Flier for the rest of the season and Sean Oâ€™Brienâ€™s limited game time, Leinster will be keen to have the flanker available for selection.

The province are confident they will have Luke McGrath back for the last eight tie but have moved to cover themselves in that position with the addition of Rock to the squad, as Nick McCarthy may be asked to deputise for Jamison Gibson-Park to allow Leinster include both Scott Fardy and James Lowe in their matchday panel.

Meanwhile, Munster have addedÂ Dan Goggin (centre), Jeremy Loughman (prop), Jack Stafford (scrum-half) to their squad for the quarter-final clash with Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday 31 March [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].

Johann van Graanâ€™s side face Edinburgh in their refixed Pro14 fixture tomorrow evening, before facing Scarlets and then Toulon in Limerick.

Ahead of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Gloucester, Connacht have registered Cormac Brennan, Andrew Browne and Conan Oâ€™Donnell.

Champions Cup

ASM Clermont Auvergne

William Hutteau (scrum half), Dorian Laverhne (outside half), Beka Kakabadze (prop)

La Rochelle

Charles Bouldoire (full back/wing), Arthur RetiÃ¨re (scrum half), Kamailele Tufele (prop)

Leinster Rugby

Vakh Abdaladze (prop), Charlie Rock (scrum half), Rhys Ruddock (back row)

Munster Rugby

Dan Goggin (centre), Jeremy Loughman (prop), Jack Stafford (scrum half)

Racing 92

Ole Avei (hooker), Ibrahim Diallo (back row), Leonard Paris (centre)

RC Toulon

Dave Attwood (second row), Malaki Fekitoa (centre), Jean Baptiste Gros (prop)

Saracens

Blair Cowan (back row), Titi Lamositele (prop), Jack Nay (back row)

Scarlets

Jake Ball (second row), Phil Price (prop), Tom Varndell (wing)

Challenge Cup

Brive

Francois Da Ros (hooker), Damien Lagrange (back row/second row), Retief Marais (back row)

Cardiff Blues

Rhys Carre (prop), Ben Murphy (second row), Harri Millard (centre)

Connacht Rugby

Cormac Brennan (centre/wing), Andrew Browne (second row/back row), Conan Oâ€™Donnell (prop)

Edinburgh Rugby

Jordan Lay (prop), WP Nel (prop), Duncan Weir (outside half)

Gloucester Rugby

Gareth Evans (centre), Matt Scott (centre), Henry Walker (hooker)

Newcastle Falcons

Nili Latu (back row), Evan Olmstead (back row/second row), Scott Wilson (prop)

Pau

Quentin Lespiaucq (hooker), Julien Pierre (second row), Julien Tomas (scrum half)

Stade Francais Paris