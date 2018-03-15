  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster add injured Ruddock to Champions Cup squad ahead of Saracens

Clubs are permitted to register three additional players for the knockout stages.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,610 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3906039
Ruddock has been sidelined since December.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Ruddock has been sidelined since December.
Ruddock has been sidelined since December.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE ADDED three players, including Rhys Ruddock, to their Champions Cup squad ahead of next monthâ€™s quarter-final showdown with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

The eastern province qualified for the last eight as top seeds after six pool wins from six, and host the defending European champions in Dublin on Easter Sunday, 1 April [KO 3.30pm, BT Sport].

Ruddock has been sidelined since suffering a serious hamstring injury in the win over Exeter Chiefs in early December but has been registered by Leinster as part of the Additional Player allocation for the knockout stages.

Academy scrum-half Charlie Rock and propÂ Vakh Abdaladze have also been added to Leo Cullenâ€™s panel, with clubs permitted to register three extra players to supplement their existing squad.

Speaking last month, Ruddock was hopeful of being back for the visit of Saracens and certainly with the loss of Josh van der Flier for the rest of the season and Sean Oâ€™Brienâ€™s limited game time, Leinster will be keen to have the flanker available for selection.

The province are confident they will have Luke McGrath back for the last eight tie but have moved to cover themselves in that position with the addition of Rock to the squad, as Nick McCarthy may be asked to deputise for Jamison Gibson-Park to allow Leinster include both Scott Fardy and James Lowe in their matchday panel.

Meanwhile, Munster have addedÂ Dan Goggin (centre), Jeremy Loughman (prop), Jack Stafford (scrum-half) to their squad for the quarter-final clash with Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday 31 March [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports].

Johann van Graanâ€™s side face Edinburgh in their refixed Pro14 fixture tomorrow evening, before facing Scarlets and then Toulon in Limerick.

Ahead of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Gloucester, Connacht have registered Cormac Brennan, Andrew Browne and Conan Oâ€™Donnell.

Champions Cup

ASM Clermont Auvergne

  • William Hutteau (scrum half), Dorian Laverhne (outside half), Beka Kakabadze (prop)

La Rochelle

  • Charles Bouldoire (full back/wing), Arthur RetiÃ¨re (scrum half), Kamailele Tufele (prop)

Leinster Rugby

  • Vakh Abdaladze (prop), Charlie Rock (scrum half), Rhys Ruddock (back row)

Munster Rugby

  • Dan Goggin (centre), Jeremy Loughman (prop), Jack Stafford (scrum half)

Racing 92

  • Ole Avei (hooker), Ibrahim Diallo (back row), Leonard Paris (centre)

RC Toulon

  • Dave Attwood (second row), Malaki Fekitoa (centre), Jean Baptiste Gros (prop)

Saracens

  • Blair Cowan (back row), Titi Lamositele (prop), Jack Nay (back row)

Scarlets

  • Jake Ball (second row), Phil Price (prop), Tom Varndell (wing)

Challenge Cup

Brive

  • Francois Da Ros (hooker), Damien Lagrange (back row/second row), Retief Marais (back row)

Cardiff Blues

  • Rhys Carre (prop), Ben Murphy (second row), Harri Millard (centre)

Connacht Rugby

  • Cormac Brennan (centre/wing), Andrew Browne (second row/back row), Conan Oâ€™Donnell (prop)

Edinburgh Rugby

  • Jordan Lay (prop), WP Nel (prop), Duncan Weir (outside half)

Gloucester Rugby

  • Gareth Evans (centre), Matt Scott (centre), Henry Walker (hooker)

Newcastle Falcons

  • Nili Latu (back row), Evan Olmstead (back row/second row), Scott Wilson (prop)

Pau

  • Quentin Lespiaucq (hooker), Julien Pierre (second row), Julien Tomas (scrum half)

Stade Francais Paris

  • Willem Alberts (back row/second row), Ramiro Herrera (prop), Laurent SempÃ©rÃ© (hooker)

Changing locks, Schmidtâ€™s bench power and more Ireland team talking points

Schmidt â€˜surprisedâ€™ to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant refâ€™s integrity

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Changing locks, Schmidt's bench power and more Ireland team talking points
CHELTENHAM 2018
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
Six from six for the Irish on day three at Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
IRELAND
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
ENGLAND
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â‚¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â‚¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Roy Keane: 'Pogba is a big problem and if he canâ€™t get in the starting 11 then youâ€™re in trouble'
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie