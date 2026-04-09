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Brian Fenton joins Sunday Game panel for 2026 Championship

The midfield star won a staggering seven All-Irelands for Dublin.
5.34pm, 9 Apr 2026

DUBLIN GAELIC FOOTBALL legend Brian Fenton will join the Sunday Game GAA punditry panel for the 2026 Championship, RTÉ Sport has confirmed.

Over the course of his career in blue, the Raheny star won seven All-Irelands, six All-Stars, four National Leagues, 10 Leinster titles and was named GAA Football Player of the Year twice (2018, 2020).

Fenton hung up his intercounty boots in 2024, and quashed rumours of a potential comeback to Ger Brennan’s Dublin dressing room late last year.

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