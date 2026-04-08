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PSG leave Liverpool with uphill task
Champions League quarter-final first-leg:
PSG 2
Liverpool 0
PSG BEAT LIVERPOOL 2-0 in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Parc des Princes.
Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the goals for the hosts.
More to follow
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Arne Slot UEFA Champions League EPL Premier League Report Soccer Liverpool PSG too good