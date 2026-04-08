More Stories
Desire Doue of PSG celebrates his goal. Alamy Stock Photo
too good

PSG leave Liverpool with uphill task

The French side have the advantage ahead of the second leg at Anfield.
9.54pm, 8 Apr 2026

Champions League quarter-final first-leg:

PSG 2

Liverpool 0

PSG BEAT LIVERPOOL 2-0 in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Parc des Princes.

Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the goals for the hosts.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie