  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Changing locks, Schmidt's bench power and more Ireland team talking points

Meanwhile, it’s all change for England.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 2:57 PM
59 minutes ago 2,423 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3905329

JOE SCHMIDT HAS revealed his hand for Saturday’s Six Nations grand finale with England at Twickenham. The Ireland head coach has made one change to his starting XV, and below we take a closer look at his selections. 

Continuity

The Ireland team huddle Ireland trained at their Carton House base for the final time this morning. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With a third Six Nations title in five years wrapped up with a game to spare, Ireland go into Saturday’s St Patrick’s Day showdown with England aiming to complete the Grand Slam for just the third time, having previously managed it in 1948 and 2009.

Unsurprisingly, Schmidt has maintained more than an element of continuity for the round five clash at Twickenham, with the one change to the match day 23 seeing a straight swap in the second row — Iain Henderson is back to replace Devin Toner.

Despite the minor injury concerns over Rob Kearney, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy, who all sat out training at various stages during the week, as well as the managed workload of Johnny Sexton, all four have come through as was expected.

It means Ireland will have used just 31 players over the course of this championship, with Schmidt also sticking with the bench that provided a big impact in the win over Scotland last weekend.

Now on a winning run of 11 straight Test victories, continuity in selection has been a key factor in Ireland’s success under Schmidt over the last 18 months and the head coach has been able to retain the core of his side throughout the campaign.

Changing locks

Iain Henderson celebrates winning with Devin Toner and his son Max after the game Trading places: Henderson is back in for Toner. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The main decision facing Schmidt this week was always going to be the make up of his second row and the head coach has returned to the partnership he started the championship with in Paris.

Henderson and Ryan started in the win over France, with Toner on the bench, but then with Ryan sidelined for the second round game against Italy, Toner was promoted to start alongside Henderson.

Then, Henderson suffered a hamstring strain and Ryan was recalled to partner Toner again for the win over Wales, before Schmidt made the big call to retain the pair for last week’s defeat of Scotland.

Fit-again Henderson made a big impact off the bench and Schmidt suggested it was always his intention to bring the Ulster and Lions lock back in for this Grand Slam decider against England.

Henderson’s return to the starting XV for his 38th cap provides Ireland with real power in the engine room and while Toner can consider himself unlucky to miss out, Schmidt’s selection hardly comes a surprise.

The finishers

Jordan Larmour Jordan Larmour is in line to win his third cap. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy and Sean Cronin all provided real energy and impetus at various junctures of the round four win over Scotland and Schmidt has retained the same reserves for Saturday’s Grand Slam tilt.

It means Jordan Larmour has seen off competition from Fergus McFadden for the number 23 jersey, in what could be seen as a bold move from Schmidt given the 20-year-old’s inexperience at Test match level.

Larmour replaced Rob Kearney at fullback for the final five minutes last weekend for his second senior cap and the possibility of the former St Andrew’s man providing the utility back cover at Twickenham is not something many envisaged at the start of the championship.

Larmour and his Leinster team-mate McFadden have alternated throughout the tournament and while the selection of the latter may have been seen as the prescient choice, Schmidt has clearly been impressed by Ireland’s flying wunderkind.

Andrew Porter, Toner, Kieran Marmion and Joey Carbery are the others on the bench and certainly there is real strength among Ireland’s ‘finishers’.

Jones wields the axe

England Media Access England head coach Eddie Jones. Source: David Rogers

After back-to-back defeats to Scotland and France, England head coach Eddie Jones has wielded the axe and made seven changes in personnel for the round five clash in London.

Jones has dropped half-backs Danny Care and George Ford with Owen Farrell switching from centre to out-half and Saracens nine Richard Wigglesworth promoted from the bench.

Former Leinster man Ben Te’o fills the inside centre position vacated by Farrell and forms a midfield duo with Jonathan Joseph after both men had been competing for the same place for most of this tournament.

Up front, fit-again hooker Dylan Hartley returns as captain after missing the defeat in Paris and is one of five changes to England’s pack as they look to deny Ireland a Grand Slam like Schmidt’s men did in Dublin 12 months ago.

Jones has been forced into reshaping the back-row following tournament-ending injuries to Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes, with Sam Simmonds, James Haskell and Chris Robshaw making up the back row.

England have won four of the last six meetings between the near neighbours in the Six Nations, with each of the last four games being won by the home side on the day.

Furthermore, under Jones, England have won their last 15 home games in all competition, highlighting the size of the task awaiting Ireland on Saturday.

Ireland head coach Griggs makes three changes for England clash

Billy Holland captains Munster on 150th appearance

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Changing locks, Schmidt's bench power and more Ireland team talking points
Changing locks, Schmidt's bench power and more Ireland team talking points
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
CHELTENHAM 2018
Three from three for Michael O'Leary on day three at Cheltenham
Three from three for Michael O'Leary on day three at Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
IRELAND
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
ENGLAND
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie