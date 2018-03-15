  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 15 March, 2018
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham

Rob Kearney and Peter O’Mahony are cleared to play despite sitting out training early this week.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 1:47 PM
27 minutes ago 6,495 Views 16 Comments
DESPITE SITTING OUT training on Tuesday, Peter Oâ€™Mahony and Rob Kearney have been named to start Irelandâ€™s attempt at a Grand Slam against England in Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 14.45).

Rob Kearney Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Head coach Joe Schmidt has made just one change for the fifth leg of the Championship, second row powerhouse Ian Henderson forcing Devin Toner to the replacements bench.

A win will give Ireland a clean sweep in the Championship for just the third time in history.

Nine years on from the 2009 success, Kearney is the only survivor from the team who started the nervy win over Wales in Cardiff, while captain Rory Best was on the field as a replacement when the 61-year wait was ended.

Kearney will slot into a back three alongside Keith Earls, who secured his first international medal when the Championship was won last weekend, and Jacob Stockdale, who could claim the all-time try-scoring record for a single Six Nations.

There is welcome continuity in midfield where Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose pair up for a second straight week, after the Connacht man, one of seven players in the 23 who have not yet lost a Test match, had played in harness with the now-injured Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell earlier in the tournament.

Iain Henderson Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jonathan Sexton, whose last-minute heroics in Paris saved this Grand Slam chase from fizzling out early, is over a glute issue picked up in the win over Wales and partners fellow Lion Conor Murray.

In the pack, Cian Healy starts ahead of Jack McGrath despite the â€˜stingerâ€™ sustained in the win over Scotland while James Ryanâ€™s form again forces Toner to the bench.

Alongside Toner in the replacements is 20-year-old Jordan Larmour, 11 years old when the drama of Oâ€™Garaâ€™s drop-goal and Stephen Jones late short penalty unfolded.

Ireland

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Iain Henderson
6. Peter Oâ€™Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Farrell takes over at 10 as Jones makes sweeping changes for Irish visit
