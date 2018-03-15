Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham

DESPITE SITTING OUT training on Tuesday, Peter Oâ€™Mahony and Rob Kearney have been named to start Irelandâ€™s attempt at a Grand Slam against England in Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 14.45).

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Head coach Joe Schmidt has made just one change for the fifth leg of the Championship, second row powerhouse Ian Henderson forcing Devin Toner to the replacements bench.

A win will give Ireland a clean sweep in the Championship for just the third time in history.

Nine years on from the 2009 success, Kearney is the only survivor from the team who started the nervy win over Wales in Cardiff, while captain Rory Best was on the field as a replacement when the 61-year wait was ended.

Kearney will slot into a back three alongside Keith Earls, who secured his first international medal when the Championship was won last weekend, and Jacob Stockdale, who could claim the all-time try-scoring record for a single Six Nations.

There is welcome continuity in midfield where Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose pair up for a second straight week, after the Connacht man, one of seven players in the 23 who have not yet lost a Test match, had played in harness with the now-injured Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell earlier in the tournament.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jonathan Sexton, whose last-minute heroics in Paris saved this Grand Slam chase from fizzling out early, is over a glute issue picked up in the win over Wales and partners fellow Lion Conor Murray.

In the pack, Cian Healy starts ahead of Jack McGrath despite the â€˜stingerâ€™ sustained in the win over Scotland while James Ryanâ€™s form again forces Toner to the bench.

Alongside Toner in the replacements is 20-year-old Jordan Larmour, 11 years old when the drama of Oâ€™Garaâ€™s drop-goal and Stephen Jones late short penalty unfolded.

Ireland

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter Oâ€™Mahony

7. Dan Leavy

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Devin Toner

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour