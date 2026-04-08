1-7 for Duffy as Armagh stun All-Ireland U20 champions Tyrone, Westmeath down Dublin

Results – Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Ulster

Derry 6-23 Antrim 0-12

Down 1-20 Cavan 2-17

Armagh 1-24 Tyrone 2-15

Monaghan 3-23 Fermanagh 1-16

Connacht

Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-15

Mayo 3-21 Leitrim 1-12

Leinster

Westmeath 2-16 Dublin 2-13

Louth 1-17 Wexford 3-8

Meath 3-15 Longford 0-12

Laois 3-17 Carlow 2-17

Offaly 0-18 Wicklow 2-5

******

EOIN DUFFY STARRED as Armagh took down Dalata Hotel Group Ulster and All-Ireland U20 title holders Tyrone to finish top of their group.

Duffy got Armagh up and running with an early two-pointer, added a goal and finished with 1-7 in an impressive six-point win.

Shea McDermott was Tyrone’s dangerman again up front and struck one of their goals along with a two-pointer.

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But they were powerless to prevent Armagh advancing to the province’s last four as Group B winners with three wins from three.

Cavan’s draw with Down locked down second position in the table for them and Tyrone are third, securing them a quarter-final spot, despite the Red Hands’ defeat.

Derry’s huge win in Dunsilly over Antrim means they are through to a glamour Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone which will be played in Derry next Wednesday.

Donegal had already topped Group A with four wins from four, securing their semi-final place, and Monaghan’s win over Fermanagh this evening means they have grabbed a quarter-final berth along with Derry.

Galway and Mayo both maintained their perfect records in Connacht with wins ahead of their final round clash against each other next week.

Meath will join Louth in the last four of the Leinster U20 FC after seeing off Longford to top Group 2.

With holders Louth already through to the semi-finals after back-to-back Group 1 wins, all the intrigue was on who would join them.

Meath and Longford were both unbeaten in Group 2 so had the opportunity but the visiting Royals crushed Longford in Clonguish.

A strong start from Cathal Ó Bric’s side laid the platform for the dozen-point win with Colin Scanlon’s 13th minute goal helping Meath into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead. Full-forward Cian Commons added their second goal close to half time to leave the 2025 finalists 2-6 to 0-3 up at the interval.

Paul Hennessy registered a second half two-pointer and substitute Adam Ducie fired what is becoming a trademark goal late on to seal the big win.

Kildare had already won the three-team Group 3, securing one of the quarter-final places so the race was on for the three other quarter-final spots.

Kealan Connell (file photo) among goals for Westmeath. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Westmeath, Longford and Offaly all finished second in their groups to secure those spots, setting up the following quarter-final ties next Wednesday; Westmeath v Kildare and Longford v Offaly.

Westmeath pulled off an impressive win over Dublin in Group 1 to secure their passage. Dublin, in turn, are out of the Leinster championship proper and will drop down to the Andrew Corden Cup competition.

James McHugh and Kealan Connell struck the goals for Westmeath while Offaly nailed five two-pointers in their win over Wicklow, guaranteeing second position in Group 3 for the Faithful.

Laois staged a remarkable comeback from seven points down at half time in Portlaoise to beat Carlow, a tie that doubled as an Andrew Corden Cup quarter-final.