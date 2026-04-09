Toulon confirm signing of Leinster prop Slimani

TOULON HAVE ANNOUNCED that tighthead prop Rabah Slimani will be joining them at the end of the season from Leinster.

The 59-times capped French international, 36, has been with Leo Cullen’s side since 2024.

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Slimani has been signed for a single season, until the end of June, 2027.

In a club career where he has made 370 appearances to date, he started at AAS Sarcelles, then joined Stade Francais for a dozen seasons, the highlight of which was winning the European Challenge Cup in 2013.

A move to Clermont Auvergne followed for another seven seasons before he came to Leinster.

Slimani told the Toulon club website, “I am very happy to join the club and take on this new challenge. I arrive with great enthusiasm, eager to bring my experience to the group and contribute to the collective performance. I have always been committed to the values ​​of fighting spirit and solidarity, and I look forward to being part of this project and meeting the fans.”

Meanwhile, Munster Rugby have confirmed what many have suspected for some time, that John Ryan is set to retire at the end of the present season.

Capped 24 times for Ireland, Ryan also had spells at Wasps and Chiefs, but will go down as a Munster legend after first playing for the province in 2011.