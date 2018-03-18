  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 March, 2018
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship

Who is a must-have in your best XV of the past 15 matches?

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 8,524 Views 26 Comments
A LONE ITALIAN, two Scots, two Welshmen and two stand-out Englishmen have forced their way in among eight Grand Slam champions in our thinking for team of the tournament.

There were tough calls along the way, and there are at least seven more Irish players who are unlucky to miss out, but here’s the squad we’ve come up with before the snow settles on the 2018 Championship.

The42′s Six Nations Team of the Championship

15. Matteo Minozzi (Italy)

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

14. Keith Earls (Ireland)

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

13. Huw Jones (Scotland)

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

12. Owen Farrell (England)

France v England - NatWest Six Nations Source: Shaun Botterill

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Source: Craig Mercer - CameraSport

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

2018 NatWest Six Nations Rugby England v Ireland Mar 17th Source: Tim Williams

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

France v England - NatWest Six Nations Source: Getty Images

2. Rory Best (Ireland)

Rory Best celebrates winning Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

furlong hands

4 James Ryan (Ireland)

James Ryan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Alun Wyn Jones with Mathieu Babillot Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Aaron Shingler (Wales)

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

7. Dan Leavy (Ireland)

Jack McGrath celebrates with Dan Leavy after the game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

8. John Barclay (Scotland)

John Barclay celebrates with the Calcutta Cup Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Replacements

16. Guilhem Guirado (France)
17. Cian Healy (Ireland)
18. Rabah Slimani (France)
19. Iain Henderson (Ireland)
20. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)
21. Gareth Davies (Wales)
22. Bundee Aki (Ireland)
23. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Analysis: Schmidt’s genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try

Schmidt seals status as Ireland’s greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success

6 NATIONS
