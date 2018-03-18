It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship

A LONE ITALIAN, two Scots, two Welshmen and two stand-out Englishmen have forced their way in among eight Grand Slam champions in our thinking for team of the tournament.
There were tough calls along the way, and there are at least seven more Irish players who are unlucky to miss out, but here’s the squad we’ve come up with before the snow settles on the 2018 Championship.
The42′s Six Nations Team of the Championship
15. Matteo Minozzi (Italy)Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
14. Keith Earls (Ireland)Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
13. Huw Jones (Scotland)Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
12. Owen Farrell (England)
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)
10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
9. Conor Murray (Ireland)
1. Mako Vunipola (England)
2. Rory Best (Ireland)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
4 James Ryan (Ireland)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)
6. Aaron Shingler (Wales)Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
7. Dan Leavy (Ireland)
8. John Barclay (Scotland)
Replacements
16. Guilhem Guirado (France)
17. Cian Healy (Ireland)
18. Rabah Slimani (France)
19. Iain Henderson (Ireland)
20. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)
21. Gareth Davies (Wales)
22. Bundee Aki (Ireland)
23. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)
