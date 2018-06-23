This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps

Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Beirne made an impression off the bench for Ireland.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,955 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4087915

Murray Kinsella reports from Allianz Stadium

EVEN AS THEY clung on in the series decider, Ireland managed to add to the depth of their squad and with the 2019 World Cup in mind, Joe Schmidt can be very pleased with how this tour has gone.

Jordan Larmour strutted off the bench with just over 20 minutes to go, replacing Rob Kearney after the starting fullback had managed to battle through a first-half shoulder injury to play three-quarters of Ireland’s 20-16 win.

Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony lift the Lansdowne Cup Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Leinster man, who has now played at outside centre, on the wing and at fullback for Ireland, looked utterly composed amid the high pressure of helping Ireland over the line in Sydney.

There was a clean take of a high ball and a couple of exciting runs in an impactful performance from the 21-year-old, who has underlined that he is more than capable at this level.

Tadhg Beirne got just over 10 minutes off the bench but he too added crucial energy, with one of his two carries coming at a particularly important time as Ireland flagged.

Two caps for the Munster-bound man in Australia were vital as Schmidt used this tour to develop his squad, while also keeping his eye firmly on the prize of a first series success Down Under since 1979.

Jack Conan got his opportunity at number eight in the thrilling decider and he can be pleased with how he delivered – a relentless performance that saw him leading Ireland’s tackle charts with 20.

Crucially, there was real accuracy and consistent focus in his display before making way for Beirne ahead of the endgame.

This seemed like the last chance for Conan under Schmidt and he ensured he will be firmly in the Ireland boss’ plans moving forward.

26-year-old Niall Scannell had one or two shaky moments at the lineout but brought an impressive physical edge again, as he got a second valuable start under his belt with Rory Best and the deeply unfortunate Sean Cronin missing.

Jordan Larmour celebrates after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“There was a couple of guys who got another opportunity today,” said Schmidt afterwards. “I thought Tadhg Beirne came off the bench really well.

“I thought Jack Conan did well, when you’ve got Sean O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock – those guys are loose forwards back in Ireland – it’s presented a real opportunity for guys like Jack, especially with Dan Leavy being injured.

“I think it’s great when guys put their hand up because it puts pressure on guys and at the same time, they grow a little bit because they understand what it’s going to take. There’s no better match to go into where you have to understand how tough it was going to be.”

The only real shame of the night for Ireland was that Ross Byrne remained an unused replacement alongside Kieran Marmion, meaning the Leinster out-half will have to hope that the November Tests later this year will present the opportunity for a debut.

Marmion played only three minutes on this tour, while John Cooney got just two off the bench in the second Test.

Conor Murray is hard to take off the pitch because of his class and durability but Schmidt will probably reflect on a need to get the players behind him in the pecking order greater experience in the next year.

Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

That is one of several challenges for Schmidt moving forward but overall this has been a hugely successful tour for the Ireland head coach.

A series success, a nice dollop of depth gained – a job well done.

“It’s up there, I think they are a super team,” said Schmidt of how this success compares to the rest of Ireland’s achievements this season.

“To be in their backyard and manage to sneak off with the Lansdowne Trophy is a little bit special for us, especially on the back of a pretty long season.

“It is a credit to players, they dug in just well enough. I’m pretty pleased there is not a game next week – that might have been a bridge too far.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Schmidt’s Ireland cling on to secure thrilling series success in Australia

Lacey the latest under fire as All Blacks scorch in for 7 tries against France

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
Lukaku and Hazard star with a brace each as Belgium crush Tunisia in seven goal contest
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
On your bike! Iceland physio returning home from World Cup after cycling accident
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
IRELAND
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
'I think all the juice is used up after that half': Schmidt hails Ireland character after deep dig in Sydney
Schmidt's Ireland cling on to secure thrilling series success in Australia
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim
ARGENTINA
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Around 400 Argentina football fans were left heartbroken in Temple Bar last night
Argentina deny reports players want manager out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie