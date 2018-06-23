This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lacey the latest under fire as All Blacks scorch in for 7 tries against France

The Irish referee was in the spotlight for the third Kiwi try of the day as he stuck by the letter of the law.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 10:36 AM
45 minutes ago 3,476 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4087598
Image: Photosport//INPHO
Image: Photosport//INPHO

FOR A THIRD week running, France’s Test series in New Zealand has been overshadowed by a referee’s actions.

In the opening match, a 52-11 New Zealand win, referee Luke Pearce issued a controversial yellow to Paul Gabrillague and decided to punish the double hit from Sam Cane and Ofa Tuungafasi with just a penalty.

Test two brought a 12th-minute red card for Benjamin Fall from Angus Gardner before the hosts clunkily claimed a 26-13 win against the 14 men.

In this morning’s third Test, in which New Zealand swept to a 49-14 win, it was the physical actions of Ireland’s John Lacey that drew the ire of neutral watchers and even the ordinarily black-eyed commentator Justin Marshall.

New Zealand’s 32nd-minute first-phase attack ended with out-half Damian McKenzie streaking underneath the posts unchecked to give New Zealand their third try of the contest and put them 21-14 ahead.

On replay, Lacey clearly acted as an unwitting obstruction to France scrum-half Baptiste Serin attempting a tackle on McKenzie after Aaron Smith passes to his 10.

TMO George Ayoub offered Lacey to opportunity to review the score, asking ‘Are you happy, John?’ as the footage flashed on the big screen. Lacey declined the opportunity, undoubtedly aware that rugby’s laws have no provision for a referee obstructing a would-be tackler.

Law 6.10 covers the ball or ball-carrier coming into contact with a non-player and states that, in the event of an advantage being gained, play should restart with a scrum.

In today’s instance, it’s arguable that Lacey (and possibly Serin) is in a poor position and also that there ought to be a law to overrule the try, but Smith and McKenzie do an excellent job of exploiting the situation.

Until that point, it had been a happy occasion for Serin. On after the luckless Morgan Parra suffered a suspected concussion eight minutes into his first outing as France captain, Serin threw a sumptuous dummy to send a pillar defender spinning and he dived through the gap over the line to put France in the lead.

Baptiste Serin celebrates his try Source: Photosport//INPHO

The world champions responded instantly with Ben Smith crossing to level the scores before the brilliant Wesley Fofana powered France to a second seven-point lead of the game.

Matt Todd pushed the home side level on 23 minutes before the latest All Black match official controversy struck to help the hosts to a 21-14 half-time lead.

With that cushion, the All Blacks finished the 3-0 series whitewash in style with McKenzie’s searing pace consistently causing Les Bleus problems. The out-half scorched in for his second try before Rieko Ioane ran in brilliant 12-minute hat-trick to end a convincing yet controversial series win.

Scannell to start for Ireland after Cronin ruled out with hamstring injury

France hard done by? I can squeal about that too, says All Blacks boss

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
IRELAND
LIVE: Australia v Ireland, June Series Deciding Test
LIVE: Australia v Ireland, June Series Deciding Test
Ferry service faces uncertain future amid struggle to reach Brexit deal
Scannell to start for Ireland after Cronin ruled out with hamstring injury
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie