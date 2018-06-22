This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France hard done by? I can squeal about that too, says All Blacks boss

Steve Hansen says it’s “pointless” to complain about refereeing decisions ahead of this weekend’s final Test.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jun 2018, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,738 Views 4 Comments
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen.
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen.
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen.

STEVE HANSEN SAYS France are wasting their time complaining about referees as New Zealand plot to complete a whitewash in Dunedin on Saturday.

Les Bleus have made no secret that they have felt hard done by in the opening two Tests.

A French journalist suggested to the All Blacks head coach that the Dave Gallaher Trophy should be on the line in the final match of the series at Forsyth Barr Stadium despite the fact that the world champions lead 2-0.

Hansen shot that proposal down and thinks France should stop feeling sorry for themselves, pointing to a drawn final Test against the British and Irish Lions as an example that New Zealand do not always get things their own way.

“You make the comment the French feel they’ve been hard done by. You can talk about any series and say that. That’s the way rugby is,” he said. “Go back 12 months and I can sit here and squeal about that too, but it’s pointless isn’t it?”

Richie Mo’unga, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo and Jack Goodhue are set to make their debuts this weekend and All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock has urged the new boys to try and relax in their Test bows.

“The biggest challenge for any person going into a new team, especially the All Blacks, is playing their natural game. They’ve been selected for a reason, they’re good footballers, so hopefully they just go out and play their natural game,” he said.

“Those guys are super excited, as we all were in our first, and we still are. It actually probably makes my job easier, they’re so enthusiastic to learn and to do well. If anything, you’ve got just got to tell them to relax a little bit.”

