O'Mahony comfortable at openside on occasion of his 50th Ireland cap

The 28-year-old makes up the Ireland back row with CJ Stander and Jack Conan.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 22 Jun 2018, 10:30 AM
56 minutes ago 1,344 Views 3 Comments
Murray Kinsella reports from Sydney

PETER O’MAHONY IS hardly a man prone to making a big deal out of anything rugby-related, so moving to Ireland’s openside flank for tomorrow’s Test against the Wallabies has been met with the usual shrug of the shoulders and determination to get on with the job.

The Munster man has worn the seven shirt for Ireland once before, but it was as long ago as 2012, when he formed the back row with Stephen Ferris and Jamie Heaslip in a 32-14 win over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Peter O'Mahony with David Denton O'Mahony in Ireland's number seven shirt in 2012. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

O’Mahony has played at openside for Munster before too, although mainly in the early stages of his career.

Captaining Ireland tomorrow in their decisive final Test against the Wallabies at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, O’Mahony will make up the back row with blindside CJ Stander and number eight Jack Conan.

“I don’t know, actually,” said O’Mahony when asked how recently he had played at openside. “It’s been a while but at this level it doesn’t change a huge amount.

“CJ would be well able to play seven as well. It changes a couple of small little roles but it’s something I was comfortable with from earlier on in the week when they asked me to slot in.

“Any opportunity you get to start in an Irish jersey – I’d take playing in the front row because it’s a special honour.”

O’Mahony believes his familiarity with Stander, in particular, will help to ensure there is balance in Ireland’s back row performance.

The threat of David Pocock and Michael Hooper will be as great as ever, while Lukhan Tui comes in at blindside for the Wallabies to add lineout ability and dynamism around the pitch.

“It certainly helps when you’ve played a lot of rugby, as this group has,” said O’Mahony. “We’ve mixed it up but it feels like we’ve played a lot of rugby together and it certainly helps to just know what a guy is like, what way he plays, what way he likes to play.

Peter O'Mahony O'Mahony at Ireland's captain's run in Sydney today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s a handy back row to slot into. Jack coming in, he’s been incredible for Leinster all year and he’s getting a big opportunity tomorrow.”

Although Ireland winning tomorrow is the only way to ensure that O’Mahony will fly home a happy man, tomorrow will be a proud occasion for him as he wins his 50th cap.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been able to reflect on the journey to this point due to the relentless nature of the Australia series, but he stressed his gratitude to be doing something he loves.

“It’s a hard thing to do when you’re in a series like this, it’s three of the biggest games of your life coming in three consecutive weeks – it’s hard to sit back and think about it,” said the Ireland captain.

“That’s not to say I’m taking it for granted. It was a dream to get my first cap and to think I’d be sitting here getting 50 is not something I could have comprehended on that day. It’s certainly a huge honour.”

Loosehead prop Jack McGrath is also set for his 50th cap tomorrow and O’Mahony paid tribute to the Leinster man.

“His set-piece work is second to none in the world, the energy and drive he brings around the park is incredible, he’s incredibly fit for a big, big man and he’s an incredible character,” said O’Mahony.

“That’s something that’s a big part of our group – he leads from the front.”

Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test

Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year

