Friday 22 June, 2018
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test

The Leinster hooker was named in Ireland’s number two shirt for the clash in Sydney.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 22 Jun 2018, 8:35 AM
1 hour ago 2,517 Views 2 Comments
Murray Kinsella reports from Sydney

IRELAND HOOKER SEAN Cronin has emerged as a doubt for the third Test against the Wallabies after he sat out his team’s captain’s run at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

The Leinster man was named in Ireland’s number two shirt by head coach Joe Schmidt yesterday, having missed out on involvement in the second Test.

Sean Cronin Cronin was named in Ireland's number two shirt. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

However, Cronin now appears to be a concern for tomorrow’s decisive clash with the Wallabies after sitting out Ireland’s light session today.

An IRFU spokesperson said that Cronin was “just being kept off his feet” after Ireland’s heavy squad training session on Thursday.

Niall Scannell was named on Ireland’s bench and would potentially be in line to start if Cronin is carrying an injury.

However, the IRFU insisted that Cronin will be fit to take his place in the starting team tomorrow as Ireland look to secure their first series success on Australian soil since 1979.

The rest of Ireland’s matchday 23 took a full part in their captain’s run, according to the IRFU.

Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9

Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

