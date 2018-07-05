This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conroy returns for Exeter trip as Ireland 7s ramp up to World Cup

A fortnight out from a World Cup in San Francisco, Ireland are bidding to add another title.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,645 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4111106
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

BUCCANEERS FLYER JORDAN Conroy is one of four changes to the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad as they bid to sustain their winning run in the Rugby Europe Grand Prix.

After winning Grand Prix events in Moscow and Marcoussis, Ireland are bidding for a third win in the four-leg tournament and will face France, Italy and Sweden in Saturday’s pool stage in Exeter’s Sandy Park.

Conroy returns to the fold for the trip to Devon, as does Terry Kennedy, Alex McHenry and Jimmy O’Brien. Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Adam Leavy and Mick McGrath are the men to make way.

This weekend’s Exeter Sevens come a fortnight ahead of the Sevens World Cup, which will see both men and women’s Sevens outfits head to San Francisco for a fiercely contested-prize on July 20-22.

“With it being the last tournament for European teams ahead of the Sevens Rugby World Cup, we’re expecting to come up against a lot of strong sides over the course of the competition,” says coach Stan McDowell.

Ireland celebrate a third place finish after beating England Ireland celebrate their third place finish at the London Sevens. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Ireland men’s squad for Exeter 7s

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)
Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)
Shane Daly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
Billy Dardis (UCD RFC) Captain
Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)
Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)
Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution RFC/Munster)
Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)
Jimmy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)
John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)
Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Group fixtures, Saturday 7 July (matches available to watch live on RugbyEurope.tv)

Ireland v Sweden – 11.30am
Ireland v Italy – 2.15pm
Ireland v France 5.00pm

Promising Glenstal Abbey out-half among Munster’s academy recruits for 2018/19

All Black captain Read to return for Crusaders after back surgery

