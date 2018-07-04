This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Black captain Read to return for Crusaders after back surgery

Ronan O’Gara’s team have a big south island derby date on Friday at Wyatt Crockett Stadium.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,198 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4107448
New Zealand captain Kieran Read
NEW ZEALAND CAPTAIN Kieran Read will make his long-awaited comeback for the Crusaders after back surgery when the Crusaders meet the Highlanders in Christchurch on Friday.

While Read starts in the number eight jersey, Wyatt Crockett’s appearance off the bench will overshadow the national skipper as the prop will make his 200th Super Rugby appearance with the ground renamed in his honour for the occasion.

Read took the field last weekend for a Counties Manukau pre-season match, but having been been sidelined since going under the knife in December to free nerve pressure from a disc bulge, the Highlanders match will be a tough test for the back row.

Read’s return is an added boost for a Crusaders side who comfortably lead the overall standings with the knockout rounds to begin later this month. New Zealand will begin their Rugby Championship campaign away to Australia in August and their November tour will feature a hotly anticipated Test against Ireland on 17 November.

Sam Whitelock, who took the ‘armband’ for New Zealand’s series sweep against France, returns to the Crusaders pack and will captain the home side.

Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson O'Gara with head coach Scott Robertson. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

Scott Robertson has recalled eight players who were on duty for the world champions against Les Bleus, including the likes of Joe Moody, Scott Barrett and Owen Franks.

For the Highlanders, Liam Squire could return from a shoulder injury sustained in the second match against France, but Elliot Dixon will feature in his place should the blindside fail a late fitness test.

