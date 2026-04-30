Con O'Callaghan and Colm Basquel 'fit and ready to rock' against Louth - Eoin Murchan

DUBLIN CAPTAIN CON O’CALLAGHAN looks set to be fit for Saturday’s crunch Leinster SFC semi-final clash with holders Louth.

The struggling Dubs, already without suspended manager Ger Brennan, are preparing to face a Leinster SFC title holder for the first time in 24 years.

They have been installed as slight underdogs, a position they have also not been in since facing 2001 Leinster SFC winners Meath at the provincial semi-final stage in 2002.

Dublin’s form hasn’t been good either with an unconvincing two-point quarter-final win over Wicklow in Aughrim following their relegation from Division 1 of the National League.

The good news, according to Murchan, is that Dublin should at least be at full strength, or very close to it, for this weekend’s trip to Portlaoise.

King Con started against Wicklow but didn’t return for the second half in what seemed a precautionary measure having battled a hamstring injury. Former All-Star Colm Basquel also came off feeling ‘a little bit tight’ while experienced defender Murchan himself left the field looking dazed after a bizarre sideline collision with a county board official.

Asked if O’Callaghan and ex-All-Star Basquel in particular are okay, Murchan nodded.

“Yeah, all good, all getting ready for the weekend,” he said. “Hoping to be fit. Sorry, all are fit and ready to rock, so we should have a full complement come the weekend.

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“We’ve probably had a challenge with injuries throughout the year. We probably haven’t got our full hand together but the beauty of the Championship is that injuries seem to recover that little bit faster. I think we’re looking forward to having a full complement for the weekend and hopefully a lot of those guys will be able to put a hand up and show what they’re capable of.”

Murchan brought vital experience to a Dublin defence against Wicklow that contained three players making their Championship debuts. But his day ended after 60 minutes following the collision.

“I just banged into someone but I’m grand,” said the Na Fianna man, who went to ground along with an official. “I believe he’s the treasurer, or the assistant treasurer. I came off second best anyway to him. Both of us are alright now, so we’re good to go.”

As regards being underdogs against Louth, who won the Leinster title last year under current Dublin manager Brennan, Murchan said he isn’t reading too much into it.

“To be honest, it’s not something you massively think about, we have a lot to work on ourselves as a group,” he said. “But we’re definitely aware and conscious that it’s an extremely strong Louth team that we’re facing at the weekend. It’s going to be a great challenge to see where we’re at.”

Truth be told, Dublin could easily be out of the Leinster championship. Wicklow blazed a dozen wides in their quarter-final encounter with goalkeeper Mark Jackson in particular wasting a series of two-point opportunities that he’d normally slot over.

“There were bits that went well, there were bits that we probably wouldn’t be so happy with,” shrugged 2019 All-Ireland final goal scorer Murchan. “It’s still early in the year. You are facing a good side and the rules allow for good competition.

“We’re happy that we did enough. We probably were lucky to get through. Wicklow were extremely strong but that wasn’t a surprise to us. It maybe was a surprise to outside observers.

“We played them last year and we just about got over it last year, and again this year. It was some of the same players that stood up for them again this year. We were probably fortunate to get through it but we’re happy we’ve built nicely now to this weekend.”

Eoin Murchan was speaking at the launch of the new Staycity Aparthotel GAAfternoon Tea experience, available exclusively at Staycity’s Dublin City Centre location across key championship weekends.