Saturday 9 June, 2018
Mark Roche double gives Ireland men landmark win over Australia in Paris 7s

Australia went into this weekend as the fourth-ranked team in the World Series, but were 10-points off the in-form invitational side.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 5:35 PM
23 minutes ago
Mark Roche in London last weekend.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Mark Roche in London last weekend.
Mark Roche in London last weekend.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

FRESH FROM A bronze medal-winning performance at last week’s London 7s, Ireland are hitting excellent form again today in Paris.

An invitational side at this World Series event, Ireland have topped their pool thanks to a convincing 24-14 win over Australia.

Lewis Holland put the green and gold in front early, but St Mary’s man Terry Kennedy scythed through on an inside line to level things up. Mark Roche converted Kennedy’s try before touching down twice himself either side of the half-time break.

A week on from beating Ireland 33-7 in London, Maurice Longbottom’s try gave Australia hope as they battled back within five points, but Stan McDowell’s side held their nerve again to put Adam Leavy (brother of Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan) streaking down the wing to seal a 10-point win and top place in Pool C.

The win over the current fourth-place team in the World Series standings came after Ireland claimed a victory over Spain and a draw against Wales that featured this scorcher from Bryan Mollen.

Ireland will advance to the Cup quarter-finals tomorrow and will face the second-placed team from Pool B (Canada, South Africa, Scotland or Russia) at 09.35 tomorrow morning.

‘I went up to Carbery after the game and said, ‘I love your work”

Ireland Women reach Challenge Trophy final at Paris 7s

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

