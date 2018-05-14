Watch: Ireland's Euros dreams ended by Dutch in controversial penalty shootout loss

Ireland's Troy Parrott with Bram Franken of the Netherlands.

IRELAND U17S WERE dumped out of the European Championships at the quarter-final stage following a controversial 5-4 penalty shootout loss against the Netherlands in Chesterfield.

With the shootout at 4-4, on the final spot kick, Dutch player Iwan Redanâ€™s final penalty was saved by Irish goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran.

However, the referee felt Corcoran moved off his line before the kick was taken, and gave the goalkeeper a second yellow card, meaning centre-back Oisin McEntee had to go in goals for the re-taken penalty, which was scored byÂ Redan.

The decision prompted angry scenes, with Ireland senior boss Martin Oâ€™Neill among those on hand to remonstrate with the officials.

A closely fought match had finished 1-1 after 80 minutes.

Liam Van Gelderen headed home a corner just after the hour mark to give the Netherlands a 1-0 advantage.

However, the Dutch lead was short-lived, as Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott fired home an equaliser moments later to ensure the game went to penalties.

There were also some claims that Dutch goalkeeperÂ Joey Koorevaar was off his line when he saved Irish striker Adam Idahâ€™s penalty.

