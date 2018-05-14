  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Monday 14 May, 2018
Watch: Ireland's Euros dreams ended by Dutch in controversial penalty shootout loss

Troy Parrott scored a vital second-half equaliser to bring the game to spot kicks.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 14 May 2018, 8:57 PM
22 minutes ago 6,633 Views 39 Comments
Ireland's Troy Parrott with Bram Franken of the Netherlands.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

IRELAND U17S WERE dumped out of the European Championships at the quarter-final stage following a controversial 5-4 penalty shootout loss against the Netherlands in Chesterfield.

With the shootout at 4-4, on the final spot kick, Dutch player Iwan Redanâ€™s final penalty was saved by Irish goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran.

However, the referee felt Corcoran moved off his line before the kick was taken, and gave the goalkeeper a second yellow card, meaning centre-back Oisin McEntee had to go in goals for the re-taken penalty, which was scored byÂ Redan.

The decision prompted angry scenes, with Ireland senior boss Martin Oâ€™Neill among those on hand to remonstrate with the officials.

A closely fought match had finished 1-1 after 80 minutes.

Liam Van Gelderen headed home a corner just after the hour mark to give the Netherlands a 1-0 advantage.

However, the Dutch lead was short-lived, as Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott fired home an equaliser moments later to ensure the game went to penalties.

There were also some claims that Dutch goalkeeperÂ Joey Koorevaar was off his line when he saved Irish striker Adam Idahâ€™s penalty.

Steven Gerrard makes first signing as Rangers manager>

Player ratings: how the Irish footballers in Britain fared in the 2017-18 season>

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

