  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland trust officials to help avoid repeat of the last punishing Paris visit

‘I’m sure Nigel Owens and his team will have full control of that.’

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 3:51 PM
6 hours ago 16,927 Views 32 Comments
http://the42.ie/3824485

Sean Farrell reports from Carton House

AS PARIS EXPERIENCES go, the rugby was a forgettable spectacle when Ireland last travelled to face France in the 2016 Six Nations.

Joe Schmidt’s side, defending champions at the time, came off an opening weekend draw with Wales and suffered on the wrong end of a 10 – 9 scoreline on a dreary day in the city of lights.

What did leave a lasting impression was the heightened physicality which France were allowed to impose on the match, with a high hit on Dave Kearney and late ones on Jonathan Sexton going unchecked by Jaco Peyper.

Dave Kearney down injured Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tolerance for dangerous tackles and hits has diminished greatly over the last year, with World Rugby directives encouraging referees to issue red cards when the head is struck by illegal tackles. So Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby trusts the officials to deal with anything resembling a repeat.

“We have to trust the guys in the middle and the fourth official making sure we get the right adjudication,” Easterby said at Carton House today.

“The game every year is becoming (more) critical of those players who go outside the law; it’s not now possible to do certain things that you used to get away with when I was playing and that is for the betterment of the game.

“I’m sure Nigel Owens and his team will have full control of that. We don’t have any concerns about what is going to happen out there and we trust the guys in the middle will be able to control things and see everything.”

Jonathan Sexton down injured with Dr. Jim McShane Dr Jim McShane treats Sexton at the Stade de France.

A little help from the officials might go a long way to helping Ireland buck what remains a worrying trend in France, with just two Paris wins to their name in 46 years.

And while France are without a win in their last six Tests  — a November draw against Japan was as good as it got since beating Wales in last year’s Six Nations – Ireland’s away form in the Championship is cause for concern.

“I wouldn’t say our away form has been poor. It has been inconsistent at times,” says Easterby when it’s pointed out that Italy represent Ireland’s only away Six Nations win since winning the title in Murrayfield in 2015.

“There’s not been a run of games where we have lost four or five on the bounce. We have picked up wins on the road, but I would say England are the only side that has consistently won away from home over the last couple of years with that long run of wins home and away.”

“Going to Paris, there is an expectation on the French team and that expectation comes from an incredible atmosphere. The crowd get behind them and we have to try and take that out of the equation and focus on our job, make sure we get our things right.”

Getting the detail right this week will be aided greatly by a clean slate on the injury front with Joe Schmidt able to pick from and train with a full deck. Munster centre Sam Arnold, not selected in the official squad, was also involved in training at the Kildare base today.

‘We like to be appreciated as people’ but Kearney well able to deal with outside criticism

‘You don’t expect that call. I just said ‘thank you’ as it’s very difficult to process it on the phone’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of €57m
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make €20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's £23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of €65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow
SIX NATIONS
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Smiling assassin Stockdale relishing more and more time on the big stage
Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie