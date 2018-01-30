  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We like to be appreciated as people' but Kearney well able to deal with outside criticism

The fullback is often the first cut to be called for when a new counter-attacking talent comes along.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 6:59 AM
3 hours ago 3,267 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822645
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from Carton House

A NEW SIX Nations campaign, a fresh start to the international year and a fresh approach from Ireland, who broke up the January slog with a warm-weather training camp in Spain last week.

But to kick-start the week and set the tone for what promises to be a bruising – if eminently winnable – trip to France, the familiar face of Rob Kearney was the one put in front of the media.

It’s a role Kearney is often trusted with, his comfort and assurance in speaking makes him an ideal candidate to head up the week’s messages as the sole orator on a Monday of Test week.

They don’t come much more senior than the fullback either, one of only two in the current squad (along with the captain) to have a Grand Slam in their personal honour roll.

Perhaps that longevity plays a part in some of the discontent in many quarters about Kearney’s long-held position as the top fullback in the land. Over the years, while Kearney has been an assured and solid presence for his coaches, the sight of more unpredictable counter-attacking talents – Tiernan O’Halloran, Simon Zebo, Jared Payne and now Jordan Larmour – tearing it up for their province has instilled a sense that Ireland are missing out on a little spice.

It’s to Kearney’s credit that he doesn’t brush off the current clamour for Larmour with that overused sportsman’s lie: I don’t pay attention to the media.  Word always filters through somehow. Yesterday, when the subject of Joe Schmidt was raised, Kearney alluded to their infamous Soldier Field interaction — ‘you need a big one’ – and that strikes to the heart of how the Louthman deals with criticism. It’s weighted. If the messages from the coach and within the camp tell him to stay the course, he can deal with any outside opinions.

He doesn’t have to like them, though, and asked if he has felt under-appreciated by the wider rugby-watching public, Kearney says:

Yeah, you probably do a little bit. It’s only human nature that we like to be appreciated as people and probably even more so as sportspeople.

“But it’s more important to me that the coach and my team-mates understand what I bring as opposed to maybe some element of the fans. So yes to your question, but there are probably more important people to me as well.”

Kearney spoke about the pressure being put on him by the prodigiously talented Larmour yesterday, but the 31-year-old’s November performance served to rubber stamp the faith Schmidt has in him and he will be Ireland’s starting fullback come the weekend.

The prospect of travelling for opening weekend ought to bring sharp reminders for this squad after a Murrayfield misfire this time last year. The lesson to learn? There is no time to feel your way in to the Six Nations, a slow start can impact the entire campaign.

Ireland’s Rob Kearney Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“We just didn’t get out of the blocks at all. We let Finn Russell play in a dinner suit. He had all the time in the world to pull the strings. They caused a lot of damage in the first 20-30 minutes. That is the biggest lesson that we learned.

I suppose mentally our whole focus this week will be about the first 20 minutes.

“Obvious question is: ‘why wasn’t that your focus last year?’ Well sometimes you are trying to concentrate on so many things and you’d think it was a given you would get out of the box so quickly. And you know you have that one day when you are just off a slight bit and you get punished for it.”

Focusing the mind for Paris should be easier than Edinburgh because of historical data too. Traditionally speaking, Irish teams get overrun by rampant Bleus and have won away to France just five times since World War II.

Rob Kearney Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Facts are facts and it is a tough place to go and win,” adds Kearney.

“You go in the back (of Stade de France), you go under the tunnel so you don’t actually see a huge amount of the fans. But it’s loud, it’s very noisy, it’s probably my favourite anthem. They’re all giving it holly. Sometimes you have a music DJ on the sideline which is unusual. There’s just an intensity to it.”

“There is something about the French and the Stade de France, they are a tough team to beat. Like I say it has happened so few times, we are lucky enough to have a lot of guys within the group who have done it (won either with their province or with Ireland in 2015) and that does make a difference.

“We would like to think we had a good November which obviously leaves us in a good frame of mind and we would like to take a good step forward and keep building on our performances.”

We all like the fresh, new and exciting. But on days like the Saturday ahead of Ireland, experience will be priceless.

The growing confidence around Ireland’s Six Nations chances is justified

Donnacha Ryan’s excellent footballing skills and all the exiles’ action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea youngster joins Celtic on loan until 2019
Chelsea youngster joins Celtic on loan until 2019
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Arsenal-bound Aubameyang slammed for failing to testify at Dortmund attack trial
FOOTBALL
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
SIX NATIONS
'We like to be appreciated as people' but Kearney well able to deal with outside criticism
'We like to be appreciated as people' but Kearney well able to deal with outside criticism
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
ROGER FEDERER
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie