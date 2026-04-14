David Gilbert denies Cork's Aaron Hill a place at the Crucible World snooker championships

CORK’S AARON HILL lost out in a place in the World snooker Championships at the Crucible, Sheffield, when he lost for a second year in a row to David Gilbert on Judgement Day.

Hill has shown remarkable consistency in qualifying for his 12th consecutive championship, but Hill, who lost 10-9 to Gilbert last year, got off to a good start in the morning session, jumping into a 4-2 lead.

However, he wasn’t scoring heavily and Gilbert finished 5-4 ahead when they broke before the second session, his highpoint coming with a break of 141 in the third frame.

When they came back, Gilbert won the last four frames to progress.