Ryan Manning on target for Saints while McKenna's Ipswich lose ground in Championship

ON HIS 100th appearance for Southampton, Ryan Manning scored a vital goal as the Saints kept up their hunt for an automatic promotion spot as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at St Mary’s in the EFL Championship.

Southampton are 2-0 up courtesy of Ryan Manning on the stroke of half-time! 😇 pic.twitter.com/OKGgTnQJ0d — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 14, 2026

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This latest win came at the perfect time to turn up the pressure on second-placed Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna’s side suffered a 2-0 loss on the road to Portsmouth, a serious slump after the high of their 2-0 East Anglia derby win over Norwich on Saturday.

Galway’s Conor Shaughnessy was on target for the Pompey opener at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth take the lead against Ipswich from a corner! 💥 pic.twitter.com/wW0yYTdHd6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 14, 2026

The Tractor Boys do have a game in hands as well two points better off than chasing Millwall, and three over Southampton as things stand.

Johnny Kenny is in a rich vein of form for Bolton and has made it three goals from the last three games as he netted in their 5-1 win over Stevenage that leaves them third in League 1, behind Lincoln City and Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Jaze Kabia from Cork scored a goal in Grimsby’s 2-1 loss to Chesterfield in League 2.