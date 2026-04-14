ON HIS 100th appearance for Southampton, Ryan Manning scored a vital goal as the Saints kept up their hunt for an automatic promotion spot as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at St Mary’s in the EFL Championship.
The Tractor Boys do have a game in hands as well two points better off than chasing Millwall, and three over Southampton as things stand.
Johnny Kenny is in a rich vein of form for Bolton and has made it three goals from the last three games as he netted in their 5-1 win over Stevenage that leaves them third in League 1, behind Lincoln City and Cardiff City.
Meanwhile, Jaze Kabia from Cork scored a goal in Grimsby’s 2-1 loss to Chesterfield in League 2.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ryan Manning on target for Saints while McKenna's Ipswich lose ground in Championship
ON HIS 100th appearance for Southampton, Ryan Manning scored a vital goal as the Saints kept up their hunt for an automatic promotion spot as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at St Mary’s in the EFL Championship.
This latest win came at the perfect time to turn up the pressure on second-placed Ipswich Town.
Kieran McKenna’s side suffered a 2-0 loss on the road to Portsmouth, a serious slump after the high of their 2-0 East Anglia derby win over Norwich on Saturday.
Galway’s Conor Shaughnessy was on target for the Pompey opener at Fratton Park.
The Tractor Boys do have a game in hands as well two points better off than chasing Millwall, and three over Southampton as things stand.
Johnny Kenny is in a rich vein of form for Bolton and has made it three goals from the last three games as he netted in their 5-1 win over Stevenage that leaves them third in League 1, behind Lincoln City and Cardiff City.
Meanwhile, Jaze Kabia from Cork scored a goal in Grimsby’s 2-1 loss to Chesterfield in League 2.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EFL IRISH IN ACTION Soccer