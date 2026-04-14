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Ryan Manning. Alamy Live News.
IRISH IN ACTION

Ryan Manning on target for Saints while McKenna's Ipswich lose ground in Championship

Johnny Kenny also on target for Bolton.
10.04pm, 14 Apr 2026

ON HIS 100th appearance for Southampton, Ryan Manning scored a vital goal as the Saints kept up their hunt for an automatic promotion spot as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at St Mary’s in the EFL Championship.

This latest win came at the perfect time to turn up the pressure on second-placed Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna’s side suffered a 2-0 loss on the road to Portsmouth, a serious slump after the high of their 2-0 East Anglia derby win over Norwich on Saturday.

Galway’s Conor Shaughnessy was on target for the Pompey opener at Fratton Park.

The Tractor Boys do have a game in hands as well two points better off than chasing Millwall, and three over Southampton as things stand.

Johnny Kenny is in a rich vein of form for Bolton and has made it three goals from the last three games as he netted in their 5-1 win over Stevenage that leaves them third in League 1, behind Lincoln City and Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Jaze Kabia from Cork scored a goal in Grimsby’s 2-1 loss to Chesterfield in League 2.

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